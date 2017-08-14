For the Draper family, this past weekend was filled with anxious phone calls and planning searches.

Their conversations concerned who had talked to whom, where fliers had been hung and what could have happened that Thursday night.

At the center of all it is Texas father and husband Kenneth Draper, who has now been missing for four days.

Ken Draper Draper Family

"It's just so unlike him, we're all shocked," Gail Percle, Ken's sister-in-law, told Dateline. "Everyone who knows him is like, 'Is this a joke? This isn't funny.' No one can believe he's just gone."

Kenneth, whom everyone calls Ken, was last seen at his and his wife Leslie's home Thursday, August 10 in Corinth, Texas. It was around 11:30 p.m. when Leslie saw the couple's bathroom light go on and off, Gail told Dateline.

"She had her headphones in and fell asleep listening to an audio book," Gail said. "And when she awoke again at 6:30 the next morning, she couldn't find Ken."

Ken wasn't usually up by that time every morning, and if he was, it was to walk the couple's dog. But the dog was still inside and Ken's vehicle was still parked at their home.

"She was alarmed and called one of her friends, but tried to not panic right then. But when she got home at 12:30 or so later that afternoon, he still wasn't home. That's when she called police," Gail told Dateline.

Ken and Leslie have been married for 20 years, and it's Ken's second marriage. He's on good terms with his first wife, with whom he has two sons. He has a wide network of friends in the area and lots of family nearby. He's described as the man who is always at every family event.

He's reserved, but "will talk your ear off" about anything he loves.

And of those things he kept talking about was an upcoming trip. He and his wife had made plans to head to North Carolina this coming Friday to watch the solar eclipse, which makes his disappearance that much more frightening.

Ken Draper (left) with his wife Leslie Draper (right) Draper Family

"They had a house rented and friends coming," Gail told Dateline. "He loves that sort of stuff. He's a bit nerdy, loves science and stuff. It sounded like he was really looking forward to seeing it."

Family members say Ken was stressed about work recently, but outside that, they told Dateline they don't believe anything else was troubling him.

The Corinth Police Department is investigating, but do not suspect foul play at this time. Officials believe Ken left on foot of his own free will. But Assistant Chief Greg Wilkerson told Dateline they are concerned for Ken's safety.

"We've tracked down every possible lead, but there has been nothing," Wilkerson said. "We're hoping someone sees his picture and recognizes him, and calls us. And we can intervene or offer help to him if he needs it."

Several searches have been conducted in and around the wooded areas surrounding the Draper home, according to officials. Little evidence has been located.

Whatever may be going on, Ken's family simply wants him home safe.

"It's just crazy. You think, 'Did something happen?,'" Ken's sister-in-law Gail told Dateline. "We just want him to know we love him and we want him to come home. And to anyone who knows anything, he has a family and is very loved."

Ken Draper is 53 years old and is described as 5'11" tall, weighing 165 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Corinth Police Department at (940) 349-1600.