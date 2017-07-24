Jasmine Lane Angelena Shaffer

It’s been nearly a week since Nebraska teen Jasmine Lane disappeared and, with each passing day, her family grows more and more concerned.

“We’re very worried for her safety because she has some self-harm tendencies,” Angelena Shaffer, Jasmine’s grandmother, told Dateline. “We just need to be sure she’s safe and OK.”

Following the death of her mother when Jasmine was three, she been living with her maternal grandmother Angelena. The last time Jasmine was seen was the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19. She told Angelena she was headed over to a friend’s house nearby her family’s home in Omaha, Nebraska. When Angelena called that friend’s home to check on the 15-year-old, she was told Jasmine never arrived.

“I circled the neighborhood trying to find her and there was nothing,” Angelena told Dateline. “And now we still have no idea where she could be.”

It’s been a turbulent few years for Jasmine. Angelena told Dateline the teen recently was released from a three-month program at a local facility for several behavioral concerns.

“She’s always had some sass in her,” Angelena said. “But the past two years, things have escalated. And we hit a brick wall and needed help. And now we are very concerned for her safety. What if she’s hurt herself? That’s the main concern of ours.”

The Omaha Police Department is investigating the case, but told Dateline NBC they don’t suspect foul play at this time.

“We don’t have evidence that she’s in danger,” Officer Michael Pecha told Dateline. “But we’re still following up everything we can, to try and locate her safely.”

Whatever the situation, Jasmine’s family members are simply hoping she’ll reach out to one of them, so they know she is OK.

“She sometimes gets herself into potentially dangerous situations, and we just want to make sure she is safe,” her grandmother Angelena told Dateline. “We love her. Everyone is really worried about her. Please, we just need to know she is safe.”

Jasmine Lane is described as 5’4” tall, weighing 146 lbs. with red-blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the Omaha Police Department at (402) 444-5818.