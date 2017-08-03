A Nebraska teen who disappeared in late July has been found safe and is now reunited with her family.

Jasmine Lane Angelena Shaffer

According to family members, authorities located Jasmine Lane early Thursday. The family is asking for privacy at this time, but say they are grateful to everyone who shared the teen's photograph and image.

"Jasmine is home safely, we are now going to focus on her mental health and well being," Angelena Shaffer, Jasmine's grandmother and guardian, told Dateline.

The last time Jasmine was seen was the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19. She told Angelena she was headed over to a friend’s house nearby her family’s home in Omaha, Nebraska. When Angelena called that friend’s home to check on the 15-year-old, she was told Jasmine never arrived.

Jasmine was featured in Dateline's 'Missing in America' online series shortly after she disappeared.