Finding Anna Maciejewska

Originally from Poland, the 43-year-old kept in close contact with her elderly parents who still live overseas.

A respected actuary, she is consistent and communicative at work, according to co-workers.

And as the mother of a four-year-old son, Anna appeared to be a wonderful mother who adored her little boy, family members said.

But Anna mysteriously vanished more than a month ago. And the hazy details surrounding her disappearance have shaken her family and friends.

"We have no idea what happened to her,' Michal Wronski, Anna's nephew, told Dateline. "The strange thing is we just know nothing, and everyone who knows her is very worried."

According to police, Anna was last seen on the morning of April 10, 2017 leaving her family's home outside Malvern, Pennsylvania. Anna's husband reportedly told authorities she left for work "in a panic" that morning, supposedly fearing she'd be late for a meeting. She was driving her 2011 navy blue Audi A4, with Pennsylvania license plate HTF2919. Co-workers said she never arrived at work that morning.

Anna also failed to return home that evening, Anna's husband told police.

Family members told Dateline that the last they heard from Anna was on March 30, when she abruptly canceled a scheduled trip to Poland to visit family. Michal said his aunt travels to Poland at least once a year. This trip was especially significant, as she was traveling to be with her father on his 80th birthday and was supposed to bring her four-year-old son.

"She didn't really give anyone an explanation. Her parents were heartbroken she wasn't coming," Michal told Dateline. "She didn't even call her dad on his birthday. That was alarming to us."

Friends of Anna told Dateline that she had called out of work the week of April 3. That was unusual for Anna, who had come to the United States for school more than a decade ago and had passed numerous tests to become an actuary at Voya Financial.

Although she sometimes would come into work later in the morning, it was odd for her to be out for long periods of time without greater advanced notice, according to co-workers.

Anna's mother traveled to the U.S. shortly after Anna disappeared to help search for her daughter. She and Anna's nephew Michel stayed with Anna's husband and son for a week. But they were unable to uncover any significant leads to Anna's whereabouts.

Anna's mother had to head back to Poland without any answers about her daughter.

"She didn't take her passport, so she isn't traveling outside the U.S. We drove around and talked to people, but nothing," Michal told Dateline. "It feels like there is nothing more for us to do. We've done everything we can think of."

Michal told Dateline the family is concerned because they learned Anna had recently been suffering from depression. "We didn't know how bad it was, so of course that is alarming to us," he said.

Officials with the Pennsylvania State Police did not return Dateline's request for comment, but according to a press release, the investigation is active and ongoing. Anna's Audi has also not been located.

The lack of details in Anna's case has frustrated her loved ones. Numerous posts on social media question the events of the day Anna was reportedly last seen, and throw doubt on some of the stories being circulated online.

Whatever is going on, Michal said, they simply want to find Anna.

"She's a daughter, a mother, a friend," Michal told Dateline. "We just need someone to help."

Anna Maciejewska is described as 5'4" tall, weighing 160 lbs. with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to call the Pennsylvania State Police at (610) 486-6280.