Amid Anti-Trump Protests, One LGBTQ Group Celebrated

(L-R) Gays for Trump President Peter Boykin, Gays for Trump member David Smith and Gays for Trump Chairman Scott Presler at the DeploraBall on Jan. 20, 2017 Gays for Trump

President Trump's stance on LGBTQ rights has been debated, and while anti-Trump protesters demonstrated throughout the inaugural weekend, one LGBTQ alliance celebrated.

More than 200 Trump supporters assembled last week for a "DeploraBall," a black tie affair organized by LGBTQ coalition Gays for Trump to celebrate the President's swearing-in. The name derives from an attempt to reclaim a phrase Hillary Clinton once used to describe Trump supporters -- a "basket of deplorables."

The event also garnered a turnout of more than 300 protesters, some representing anti-fascist groups "Smash Racism DC" and "Refuse Fascism," whose Facebook page drew ties between Gays for Trump and the Alternative Right, triggering the protest. The extremist conservative group, better known as the Alt-Right, is known for its ties to white nationalism and has been rejected by many in the GOP, including Gays for Trump.

An image of the pro-Trump "DeploraBall" held January 20, 2017. Gays for Trump

Peter Boykin, a North Carolina resident and head of Gays For Trump, helped organize the event. Boykin called the anti-Trump protesters uninformed and suggested their motivation stemmed from lingering effects of Trump's campaign rhetoric.

"There is a lot of misinformation, and you've got campaign things that were said one way or another, and they're just not getting over that," Boykin said.

Some protesters deployed smoke devices and cycled through various projections on the building's exterior, such as "Resist Protect Create" and "Impeach the Predatory President," all just a few blocks away from the Presidential parade route.

Protest going strong outside the DeploraBall pic.twitter.com/FaRYQPNS6L — Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland) January 20, 2017

The Metropolitan Police Department could not verify if any arrests were made specifically in connection to the DeploraBall protests.

Soon after Friday's inauguration ceremony, the Trump Administration raised concerns among members of the LGBTQ community after removing all mentions of the acronym "LGBT" from the White House website. However, the White House also issued a statement explaining the transfer of all Obama White House archives to ObamaWhiteHouse.gov as the Trump staff transitions.

"It's a new administration. It's a new IT. The old website had Obama all over it, and that doesn't mean they're getting rid of our rights," Boykin said in defense of the removal." Since then, however, the Trump team has yet to announce plans to restore the page whitehouse.gov/lgbt, which under the Obama administration included President Obama's position on LGBTQ issues and additional resources for the LGBTQ community.

Donald Trump did not run his campaign behind a specific LGBTQ platform, but his track record diverges from the Republican party's historically anti-LGBTQ stance. For instance, Trump expressed his preference for traditional marriage in a 2015 interview with CNN but reversed his stance after the Supreme Court Decision granted marriage rights to same-sex couples.

"it was already settled. It's law. It was settled in the Supreme Court. I mean it's done," Trump said in a "60 Minutes" interview shortly after the election -- a strong point of support for Boykin, who believes Trump has always been an ally for the LGBTQ community.

"We have received our rights. Trump is not going to take those away. He's not anti-LGBT, and he's never been. He's pro-American, whoever you are," Boykin said.

Trump also made history as the first GOP presidential nominee to include a specific statement on LGBTQ inclusion at the Republican National Convention. In response to the mass shooting at an Orlando night club, Trump said, "I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology."

Members of Trump's cabinet, however, have taken a much more traditional stance. Vice President Mike Pence, for example, passed a "religious freedom" bill while governor of Indiana that was widely criticized as a threat to the LGBTQ community.

Boykin's main reasons for supporting Trump, however, are centered around American nationalism and keeping certain people out of the country, which Trump emphasized during his campaign. Highlighting global terrorism as the biggest issue facing the United States right now, Boykin said he supports the building of a physical wall between Mexico and the United States but noted that he cares more about preventing terrorists from coming in overseas.

"It's important that we fight global terrorism. It's been way too easy for them to come through. When Donald Trump says America first, that's completely what is needed."

Gays for Trump, which claims it has "over 100,000 supporters and growing every day," is in the minority among the LGBTQ community, and Trump's divisive promises of a wall along the Mexican border and "extreme vetting" of Muslim immigrants have morphed over time. As of now, whitehouse.gov has a page for foreign policy, but there is no mention of the Mexican border or banning Muslims from the country.

For those who missed out on Gays for Trump's pre-inauguration DeploraBall, there may be another opportunity to take part in the festivities: The group is currently planning a Fourth of July DeploraBall.

