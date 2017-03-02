Beauty and the Beast’ Features Disney’s First Gay Character

Josh Gad (left) and Luke Evans in "Beauty and the Beast" Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The highly anticipated live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" will feature a gay character for the first time in Disney's history, according to the film's director.

Director Bill Condon said in an interview with Attitude, a British gay magazine, that LeFou, the goofy sidekick of the film's main villain, Gaston, will find his own subplot by exploring his sexuality.

"LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston," Condon told Attitude. "He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realising that he has these feelings." Condon promised the film will have a "nice, exclusively gay moment" at the end.

Many in the LGBTQ have been advocating to see themselves represented in Disney films. Last year, for example, the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend gained momentum on social media. Those using it were advocating for giving the lead character in Disney's blockbuster hit "Frozen" a female love interest in the sequel.

The news of LeFou being Disney's first gay character, however, was met with mixed reactions. While some applauded the history-making move, others were disappointed in the choice of a goofy sidekick.

Im so glad gaston n lefou are in love in beauty and the beast. Gay rights!!! — logan (@poedamercn) March 1, 2017

Disney's making its first gay character with LeFou and he's a clownish sidekick who exists to prop up his straight best friend. Great job. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 1, 2017

The live-action reboot of 1991's "Beauty and the Beast" waltzes into theaters March 17. Tony-nominee Josh Gad plays LeFou, and the film's other stars include Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (Beast/Prince) and Luke Evans (Gaston).

