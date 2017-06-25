Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. Army Intelligence analyst who was sentenced to prison for sharing classified documents, on Sunday took part in her first Pride March since her early release last month.

The American Civil Liberties Union tweeted a picture of a smiling Manning on Sunday afternoon in New York City with the words: Happy first Pride March, Chelsea Manning! #NYCPride2017”

Manning, who came out publicly as transgender in 2013, later tweeted that she was “honored to represent” the ACLU at this year’s NYC Pride March.

honored to represent the @aclu at this years @NYCPrideMarch lost my voice from screaming so much ️ thank you https://t.co/qZIBuyrNRq pic.twitter.com/3C6xVZQquV — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 25, 2017

She shared her message with a photo of herself alongside Gavin Grimm, the transgender teenager who sued his school for denying him access to the boys' bathroom in a case that was ultimately remanded by the U.S. Supreme Court.

She also later clarified in a tweet that this was not her first Pride March, but rather the first that she attended since her release.

Manning, 29, was released from military prison in May after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking intelligence records. Her sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama in January as one of his final acts.

Manning tearfully thanked Obama earlier this month, in her first TV interview since her release.

"I was given a chance, that's all I wanted," Manning told ABC's "Good Morning America, her voice choking with emotion. "That's all I asked for was a chance, that's it."