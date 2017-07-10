Clashes After Bus Against Transgender Rights Arrives in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile — Scuffles have broken out in Chile's capital with the arrival of a busload of people protesting a government move to protect the rights of transgender children in schools.

A woman holds a national flag with the words "No to transgender ideology, more family, less state" while riding on a bus of conservative advocacy group Citizen Go outside the presidential palace in Santiago, Chile on July 10, 2017. Rodrigo Garrido / Reuters

Demonstrators aboard what they call the "Freedom Bus" were met by counter-protesting gay rights activists after they drove past the presidential palace in Santiago on Monday.

Clashes broke out and police responded with water cannon to disperse the crowds. Journalists saw a few people detained, but it is not clear if there were injuries.

People protesting the self-proclaimed "Bus of Freedom," which rejects transgender children in schools, clash with police in downtown Santiago, Chile on July 10, 2017. Esteban Felix / AP

The bus demonstration was organized by conservative opponents of a gender identity law that is being debated by Chile's Congress.

At the same time, taxi drivers were blocking a major street nearby to protest the Uber ride-hailing service.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram