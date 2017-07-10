Facebook’s Rainbow Pride Reaction Button Is Coming Back (Kind Of)

Facebook's rainbow pride "reaction" button is returning, but in a limited scope.

The social media network introduced the rainbow flag feature in June, which is LGBTQ Pride Month in the U.S, but then pulled it in July. However, Facebook has recently confirmed that some users celebrating pride in other countries will have access to the feature.

A rainbow pride flag can be seen among Facebook's other "reactions," including a thumbs up and a heart. Facebook

“People in major markets with Pride celebrations will be able to use a temporary rainbow reaction during Pride month," a spokesperson from Facebook told NBC News via email. “You can also like the LGBTQ@Facebook page to access the reaction, however, because this is a new experience we’ve been testing, the rainbow reaction will not be available everywhere.”

It is unclear how Facebook identifies and defines major markets, but users in London, who celebrated LGBTQ pride this past weekend, reported being able to use the feature.

When Facebook first introduced the rainbow flag reaction, it was not immediately available to every user in the U.S., a fact the social media network attributed to a testing period.

Facebook also limited access to the pride reaction in countries where public support of LGBTQ rights poses risks, such as Egypt, Palestine, Singapore and Russia.

Regardless of geographic location, users who do receive the pride reaction in their country will lose it once their pride festivities are over.

