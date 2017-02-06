Gender Revolution’: New Film Explores Evolving Concept of Gender

GLOUCESTER, VA - Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen, discusses with Katie Couric his bathroom lawsuit going to the Supreme Court. Eric Kruszewski / National Geographic

The new National Geographic documentary "Gender Revolution" takes viewers across the U.S. and to other parts of the world to explore the evolving concept of gender. Former TODAY anchor Katie Couric narrates the film and provides the audience with a newcomer's lens to the complex -- and at times polarizing -- topic.

"Every day, really on a daily basis, we are reading new headlines about gender and about gender-nonconforming people," Couric told TODAY anchor Matt Lauer last week. "People are afraid of what they don't understand. If they understand it better, they will have more tolerance for people that are different."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Katie Couric shines light on gender identity in 'Gender Revolution' documentary 5:11 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/867527747504" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In order to educate herself and viewers and "get to know the real people behind the headlines," the two-hour film has Couric visit a number of activists, doctors, families and individuals. Among those who share their insight are Dr. Marci Bowers, M.D., a transgender woman and a pioneer in the field of gender confirmation surgery; Hari Nef, a transgender model and actress best known for her role in the Amazon hit series "Transparent"; Georgiann Davis, an intersex activist and sociology professor; and Gavin Grimm, a transgender student whose lawsuit is being heard by the Supreme Court this year.

"Gender Revolution" premieres February 6 at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. CST) on the National Geographic Channel. The film's debut follows the January 2017 issue of National Geographic magazine, which was devoted to examining gender around the world.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.