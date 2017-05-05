Feedback
ICYMI: NBC Out’s Top LGBTQ Stories of the Week

From Chechnya's anti-gay purge to DragCon's "kid zone," and a scientific look at "bromances," here are NBC Out's top LGBTQ stories of the week:

Gay Man Sues Funeral Home That Refused His Husband's Body

Lambda Legal

College Mandates Staff Signs Document Opposing Gay Marriage

Zero Creatives / Getty Images/Westend61

Over 200 Members of Congress File Federal LGBTQ-Rights Bill

Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to 'Gay Conversion' Therapy Ban

Image: SCOTUS
Art Lien

Trump's Army Secretary Pick Withdraws Name From Consideration

Image: Mark Green
Jed DeKalb / Tennessee General Assembly

'Tortured With Electricity': Chechen Gay Men Recount Days of Abuse

Image: Rally in Paris against Chechnya anti gay campaign
Ian Langsdon / EPA

Health Department May Revise Obamacare Nondiscrimination Rule

Image: Shirley Bierman
Charlie Litchfield / Idaho Press-Tribune via AP

New Addition to World's Largest Drag Queen Gathering: A Kid Zone

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

