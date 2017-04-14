LGBTQ Advocates Seek to Label Conservative Opponents as Hate Groups

A coalition of progressive groups on Thursday started a campaign to label social conservative organizations that oppose lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights as hate groups.

The Eliminate Hate Campaign is led by Media Matters for America and includes the National Center for Transgender Equality, the National LGBTQ Task Force, SoulForce, the Equality Federation, and the Matthew Shepard Foundation. The coalition seeks to draw attention to groups it sees as extreme and hateful against LGBTQ people, accusing them of hiding behind ostensibly Christian or family values.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins at FRC's Values Voter Summit in Washington on Sept. 17, 2010. Bill Clark / Roll Call via Getty Images

"The Eliminate Hate Campaign seeks to ensure that anti-LGBTQ hate groups are not given a megaphone for vitriolic bullying and malicious lies," Media Matters LGBTQ Program Director Erin Fitzgerald said in a statement. "Media outlets ignore long-standing histories of hate speech, incitement, and misinformation when they fail to label designated hate groups, and instead describe them simply as 'conservative' or 'Christian.'"

Alarmed by a surge in reported hate crimes tied to the 2016 presidential campaign, the campaign will pressure the media to use the hate-group designation for about 50 organizations in the United States.

It also will encourage the public to oppose extremism and seek to diminish the prestige of groups it believes spread fear and lies about LGBTQ people.

Conservatives have promised to dig in for a long fight in the debate over whether transgender people deserve legal protection against discrimination and the right to use the public bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Several of the targeted groups said they reject any hate designation as an attempt to silence them.

They also see transgender advocates as out of step with the public even as celebrities and the Democratic Party champion the transgender cause.

Among those singled out by the liberal coalition was the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a self-described religious freedom organization that has sought to halt the expansion of transgender rights by arguing before school boards and in court.

"ADF doesn't have time to respond to organizations who do nothing more than call names, create division and incite violence across the country in order to raise money," spokesman Greg Scott said in a statement.

Peter Sprigg, spokesman for the Family Research Council, another of the targeted groups, said gender identity should not be protected from discrimination.

"We believe that it's really not possible for a person to change their sex, that biological sex at birth is essentially immutable," Sprigg said.

Judy Shepard, president of the Matthew Shepard Foundation and the mother of Matthew Shepard, a gay teenager who was beaten to death in Wyoming in 1998, spoke out passionately about the "corrosive effects" of groups like ADF and the Family Research Council.

"I have seen first hand what can happen as a result of hate and how it feels to have the hate and discrimination that people face dismissed or denied," she warned.

