Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday celebrating the life and legacy of the great American civil rights leader.

The LGBTQ community -- from out entertainers and politicians to national nonprofits -- took to social media to honor Dr. King and his teachings. Here are just some of the many noteworthy posts:

As we honor the legacy of Dr. King, we remember what he called on each of us to do: speak out and act when we see injustice. pic.twitter.com/jDJnmUI2nI — GLAD (@GLADLaw) January 16, 2017

Revisiting Martin Luther King's "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" on this #MLKDAY https://t.co/8ntGmGqdAf — Janet Mock (@janetmock) January 16, 2017

As we celebrate #MartinLutherKingDay, let's remember that it was action that brought change, not words. pic.twitter.com/fuHaD7fHAf — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) January 16, 2017

We honor #MLK by working to help achieve justice and equality. "We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now.” pic.twitter.com/dVQfg3CTSd — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 16, 2017

Dr. King urged us to become “creative dissenters” and hold the country “to a higher destiny.” #MLKday2017 https://t.co/FlPlWrd8OX — Wade Davis II (@Wade_Davis28) January 16, 2017

Rev. Dr. MLK Jr. is one of the greatest heroes in American history. Lessons are as important to remember now as they were then. #MLKday2017 pic.twitter.com/9LUeITbYnz — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) January 16, 2017

and every hill and mountain shall be made low, #IHaveADream — lee daniels (@leedanielsent) January 16, 2017

Today we honor the life and mission of Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/DvmDOV4bB0 — Kyrsten Sinema (@RepSinema) January 16, 2017

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.