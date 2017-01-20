More than a dozen diverse LGBTQ high school students from across the country sent Donald Trump a defiant message shortly before his Inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

In a YouTube video titled "Dear Mr President: LGBTQ Students Will Not Stop Now," which was posted by student advocacy group GLSEN, the high schoolers pleaded with Trump to be a "president for all" and advocate "equality" and "kindness."

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 11. Evan Vucci / AP

"We noticed that you like to use name-calling when people speak out against you, but just know that we are listening and watching as you take that oath today, to protect the Constitution, the one that says all people are equal, and that includes us," the students, all members of GLSEN's National Student Council, said in the montage video.

"Before you call me any names," they continued, "let me tell you the names I want to be called: bold, resilient, strong, brave, truth-teller, go-getter, writer, dog lover and musician."

The two-minute video ends with a message encouraging viewers to "make the president's first 100 days, 100 days of kindness."

