Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Following the success of last week's Women's March in Washington, D.C., an LGBTQ march is in the works for June, and the proposed event has already garnered a significant amount of interest on social media.

David Bruinooge, a Brooklyn, N.Y resident, started a Facebook invite for the National Pride March earlier this week, and more than 60,000 people have already RSVP'd or expressed interest.

"We want to build off the momentum the strong women in the US and around the world started on January 21st. They set the tone with their leadership and it is our intention as a community to follow their lead and play our part. This will be an ALL inclusive and peaceful event!" Bruinooge wrote on the event's Facebook page.

Bruinooge told the Washington Blade he chose to hold the event on June 11, so it coincides with the Capital Pride Festival, which is scheduled to be held on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol.

"We urge all supporters, friends, and family to descend on DC for the Pride 2017 weekend (June 8-11th) to make sure our voices are heard. If you cannot attend the March in Washington, DC, we urge you to reach out to your local Pride organizations to assist in creating solidarity through your existing Pride events. Let's make this truly a 'National Pride March' that spreads from coast to coast and shows solidarity through our Pride movement," Bruinooge wrote.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.