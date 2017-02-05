LGBTQ solidarity rally in front of New York City's Stonewall National Monument on Feb. 4, 2017. Brooke Sopelsa

With rainbow flags flying, colorful signs waving and messages of resistance being chanted, thousands participated in an LGBTQ solidarity rally Saturday in front of New York City's historic Stonewall National Monument.

The purpose of the rally was to "stand in solidarity with every immigrant, asylum seeker, refugee and every person impacted by Donald Trump's illegal, immoral, unconstitutional and un-American executive orders" and " speak out against Trump's selection of the most anti-LGBT nominees and appointees in modern history," according to a Facebook invite created by the event's organizers.

Co-sponsors of the rally included dozens of LGBTQ advoacy groups, such as Lambda Legal, The Trevor Project and GLAAD, and a number of lawmakers were in attendance, including Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

"I stand with you every fight we make," Schumer said from the podium. "We have a lot of fights, but we're going to win them all."

LGBTQ solidarity rally in front of New York City's Stonewall National Monument on Feb. 4, 2017. Brooke Sopelsa

Among the fights Schumer specifically named were defeating President Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos; keeping the Affordable Care Act, which Trump has said he wants to "repeal and replace"; and making sure the Supreme Court "does not turn the clock back."

Schumer ended his remarks by leading chants of "Dump Trump" from the podium. The protesters, many holding anti-Trump signs, willingly participated.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.