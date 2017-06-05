MADRID — Madrid is gearing up to host an international LGBTQ pride celebration by installing "inclusive" and "gender equal" traffic signals across the city.

Figures of women or girls, identified by skirts and ponytails, started going up on Monday at intersections that previously featured the familiar figure of a man in mid-stride to let pedestrians know when to cross.

A woman takes a photo of a same-sex traffic light on June 5, 2017, installed in Madrid ahead of WorldPride 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Luis Millan / EPA

Other walk/don't walk signs are designed to show couples — some same-sex and some opposite gender — holding hands.

Madrid City Hall says the signs are important to fostering gender and gay equality given their visual impact.

The city says it paid 22,000 euros ($25,000) for replacing 288 lights at 72 street crossings.

Madrid is hosting the 2017 World Pride celebrations June 23-July 2. The city says the new signs will remain after the event.

