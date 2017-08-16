Man Threatened to Rape NYC Politician and Kill Gay Police, Cops Say

Authorities say a man threatened to rape the New York City Council speaker, kill her family and kill all the city's gay police officers.

Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Silvera was arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan criminal court on charges including aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Speaker of the New York City Council Melissa Mark-Viverito addresses the audience at the New York City AIDS Memorial during World AIDS Day 2016 on December 1, 2016 in New York City. Lars Niki / Getty Images for Housing Works

NBC New York reports the threats were allegedly made in emails sent on July 28 to City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito; Brian Downey, an NYPD detective and the president of the New York Gay Officers Action League; and three officers from the NYPD’s LGBT Outreach Unit. The threats indicated that the sender knew where Mark-Viverito lived.

Silvera is represented by The Legal Aid Society, which declined to comment Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Mark-Viverito thanked prosecutors and said the "violent, dangerous threats" are "deeply disturbing."

