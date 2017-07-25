Mario Cantone Wants to Play Anthony Scaramucci on ‘Saturday Night Live’

LOS ANGELES - "Saturday Night Live" has some big shoes to fill now that Melissa McCarthy won't be needed to play Sean Spicer, who resigned last week as White House press secretary.

Over the weekend, after Donald Trump's new communications director Anthony Scaramucci made the rounds on the Sunday talk shows, Twitter users speculated about what actor could parody him on the long-running NBC sketch show.

Among one of the more popular suggestions: Mario Cantone, who played another Anthony -- Charlotte York's gay best friend on "Sex and the City."

Perfect. Mario Cantone to play Anthony Scaramucci @SNLUpdate pic.twitter.com/IEIa9ym705 — Jay Arnold (@JadedCreative) July 21, 2017

When reached by Variety, Cantone said that he'd seen the online chatter about him taking on the role. "Of course I'd do it," Cantone said. "It would be a very big deal for me and a lot of fun. I know this guy. I have cousins."

It will be up to "SNL" creator and executive Lorne Michaels to make the decision when the show comes back in the fall.

If Cantone is actually considered, he'll have to fend off another fan favorite in the form of Rob Lowe. On "The View" on Monday, the actor joked with Whoopi Goldberg about the blogosphere also pointing to him for the part. "I stand ready to serve my country," Lowe said.

