Moonlight’ Stars Appear in New Calvin Klein Underwear Ads

The cast of the Academy Award-winning film "Moonlight" is now taking on the world of fashion. Just a day after the film's history-making Oscar win, Calvin Klein is featuring four of the film's stars in a new ad campaign.

'Moonlight' actor Mahershala Ali appears in a new Calvin Klein ad Brooke Sopelsa

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes appear in the fashion label's new Spring '17 underwear ads. The impeccably timed campaign, titled "Revelation" was shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo.

'Moonlight' star Trevante Rhodes appears in a new Calvin Klein ad Brooke Sopelsa

The series of black and white photos feature Ali, Sanders and Rhodes posing in their "Calvins," while 12-year-old Hibbert sports a crew neck T-shirt.

