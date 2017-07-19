Mormon Professor Says She Was Fired for Pro-LGBTQ Facebook Post

An instructor at a Mormon university says she was fired after she refused to retract a Facebook post affirming her support of LGBTQ rights.

Ruthie Robertson, 22, was an adjunct professor of international politics at Brigham Young University-Idaho, a private college affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), when she felt inspired by Pride Month to "reveal some things in the name of authenticity."

"This is my official announcement and declaration that I believe heterosexuality and homosexuality are both natural and neither is sinful," Robertson wrote in a Facebook post on June 5. "I will never support the phrase “love the sinner, hate the sin” because that “sin” is part of who that person is."

Flowers blooming in front of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 3, 2014. Rick Bowmer / AP

The Washington Post reported Robertson was called by a school administrator a week after posting to Facebook to inform her she would be allowed to finish classes through the rest of the semester but could not return to teach in the fall. The call followed a previous meeting with administrators, who Robertson claims implied she would be fired if she did not take down the post.

Following her meeting with administrators, Robertson rewrote the post's opening paragraph to clarify that her views did not reflect that of BYU-Idaho, nor that of the LDS church.

"These are my personal beliefs, and they have no place in my classroom nor will they ever," Robertson wrote. "Students often approach me and ask my opinion on certain matters of the Church, and I always diplomatically discourage the discussion and tell them to seek their own truths rather than a professor."

While she knew that her support of the LGBTQ community went against the teachings of the church, Robertson said she did not anticipate her termination. In an interview with KUTV 2, Robertson, a member of the LDS church, revealed she wrote the post as a way of expressing her love and support for her gay friends.

"I could not take it back," Robertson said.

When asked about Robertson's multiple claims, a spokesperson for BYU-Idaho told NBC News the university "has a long standing policy of not commenting on personnel matters."

In addition to proclaiming her support of the LGBTQ community, Robertson's post noted several instances in which the LDS church supported measures threatening LGBTQ rights, including California's Proposition 8 — a 2008 ballot initiative that amended the state Constitution to ban same-sex marriage — and church policies that classify same-sex couples as apostates whose children cannot join the church until they are 18 years old, at which point they have to disavow their parents' cohabitation and marriage. The church has, however, supported legislation banning discrimination against gays in employment and housing.

NBC News reached out to the LDS church for comment but received no response.

