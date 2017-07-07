From gender-neutral state ID cards being issued in Oregon to gay rodeos in Texas, and a look at LGBTQ Ugandan refugees in Kenya, here are NBC Out’s top LGBTQ stories of the week.
Oregon Issues First Gender-Neutral State ID Cards
Oregon began issuing its new gender-neutral driver's licenses and state ID cards to enthusiastic applicants this week. Click here to read story.
Study Finds Housing Discrimination Against LGBTQ People
A new pilot study released by the Urban Institute found instances of housing discrimination against gay men and transgender people. Click here to read story.
Report Examines Challenges for Aging Latinos With HIV
Titled "Olvidados," the report delves into the interlocking factors that make aging Latinos more vulnerable to HIV/AIDS. Click here to read story.
LGBTQ Center Excluded From Utah July 4 Parade
Parade organizers allegedly excluded the Provo-based LGBTQ organization Encircle because they decided the nonprofit was an advocacy group. Click here to read story.
Gay Rodeos Offer Both Competition and Support
In addition to traditional steer riding competitions and campy "wild drag race" contests, gay rodeos also offer a supportive network for many competitors. Click here to read story.
Gay Ugandan Refugees in Kenya Find Themselves in Limbo
Hundreds of LGBTQ Ugandans have fled to Kenya to escape homophobia in their country, but life in their new home is far from ideal. Click here to read story.
Canadian Baby Receives Genderless Government ID
In what is claimed to be a "world first," a baby born in Canada last November received a genderless government ID card. Click here to read story.
New Zealand Lawmakers Apologize for Gay Convictions
New Zealand lawmakers apologized for the “tremendous hurt and suffering” of men who were convicted of homosexuality during the years it was treated as a crime. Click here to read story.
Muslim Groups in Malaysia, Indonesia Boycott Starbucks
A prominent Malaysian Muslim group has joined calls by Islamic conservatives in Indonesia for a boycott of Starbucks to protest its support of gay rights. Click here to read story.
