From gender-neutral state ID cards being issued in Oregon to gay rodeos in Texas, and a look at LGBTQ Ugandan refugees in Kenya, here are NBC Out’s top LGBTQ stories of the week.

Oregon Issues First Gender-Neutral State ID Cards

This photo shows the headquarters of Oregon's Driver and Motor Vehicles Division on June 15, 2017 in Salem, Oregon. In a move hailed by LGBT rights groups, Oregon became the first state in the U. on Thursday to allow residents to mark their gender as "not specified" on applications for driver's licenses, learner's permits and identity cards. Andrew Selsky / AP

Oregon began issuing its new gender-neutral driver's licenses and state ID cards to enthusiastic applicants this week. Click here to read story.

Study Finds Housing Discrimination Against LGBTQ People

Robert C. Weaver Federal Building, headquarters of HUD, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is shown on August 27, 2011 in Washington (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) Carol M. Highsmith / Buyenlarge via Getty Images

A new pilot study released by the Urban Institute found instances of housing discrimination against gay men and transgender people. Click here to read story. Report Examines Challenges for Aging Latinos With HIV

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: A sign for free HIV testing is seen outside a Walgreens pharmacy in Times Square on June 27, 2012 in New York City. June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is rolling out a new program offering free rapid HIV testing in pharmacies in 24 cities and rural communities. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Getty Images

Titled "Olvidados," the report delves into the interlocking factors that make aging Latinos more vulnerable to HIV/AIDS. Click here to read story.

LGBTQ Center Excluded From Utah July 4 Parade

People enjoy the various fun floats and characters that make up the diversity of Utah County during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Provo, Utah. Dominic Valente / AP

Parade organizers allegedly excluded the Provo-based LGBTQ organization Encircle because they decided the nonprofit was an advocacy group. Click here to read story.

Gay Rodeos Offer Both Competition and Support

Wade Earp participating in a rodeo event Courtesy of Texas Gay Rodeo Association

In addition to traditional steer riding competitions and campy "wild drag race" contests, gay rodeos also offer a supportive network for many competitors. Click here to read story.

Gay Ugandan Refugees in Kenya Find Themselves in Limbo

Yusuf entering the gated community in Rongai, Kenya, where she and a friend have rented a one bedroomed house. Rael Ombuor

Hundreds of LGBTQ Ugandans have fled to Kenya to escape homophobia in their country, but life in their new home is far from ideal. Click here to read story.

Canadian Baby Receives Genderless Government ID

Searyl Atli Doty was issued a gender-less health card from the British Columbia Medical Services Plan (MSP), Canada's national health plan. Gender-Free I.D. Coalition

In what is claimed to be a "world first," a baby born in Canada last November received a genderless government ID card. Click here to read story.

New Zealand Lawmakers Apologize for Gay Convictions

Justice Minister Amy Adams talks to reporters Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Wellington, New Zealand, after lawmakers unanimously apologized for the "tremendous hurt and suffering" of hundreds of men who were convicted of homosexuality during the years it was treated as a crime. Adams said it was unimaginable today that consensual sex between adults would be considered criminal. Nick Perry / AP

New Zealand lawmakers apologized for the “tremendous hurt and suffering” of men who were convicted of homosexuality during the years it was treated as a crime. Click here to read story.

Muslim Groups in Malaysia, Indonesia Boycott Starbucks

A Muslim woman walks past a Starbucks Coffee shop in Rawang outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Muslim groups in Malaysia and Indonesia have called for a boycott of Starbucks because of the coffee chain's support for LGBT rights. Daniel Chan / AP

A prominent Malaysian Muslim group has joined calls by Islamic conservatives in Indonesia for a boycott of Starbucks to protest its support of gay rights. Click here to read story.

