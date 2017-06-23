RuCap: Catch Up With Eliminated Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 9

Season 9 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" has had its fair share of shocking moments.There were jaw-dropping lip syncs (not always for the best reason) and eliminations that left fans holding on to their wigs. And now, for the first time ever, the show has a top four instead of a top three.

But one thing that has remained consistent throughout the seasons is this: We started out with a full cast of colorful characters that was slowly whittled down to a select few.

We caught up with each queen after they were eliminated and asked them these 2 questions:

Q1: Since the moment you left taping to the moment your elimination episode aired, what's the biggest thing you've learned about yourself?

Q2: Which sister do you hope to see snatch the crown?

We should note that we asked these questions directly after the queens were eliminated, so it seems the top four’s talents shined bright from the very beginning. (I wonder if any opinions have changed since the dramatic reunion…?)

JAYMES MANSFIELD

Jaymes Mansfield Logo

A1: Being eliminated on national TV isn’t the worse thing in the world. There are a lot worse things happening in the world right now than losing a reality TV competition. Whatever you do, just keep believing in yourself and chase your dreams.

A2: I was a huge fan of Peppermint before I came to the show, and I know she has the goods. I’m rooting for all the queens, but especially her.

KIMORA BLAC

Kimora Blac Logo

A1: How much I can grow in such a short amount of time? My looks, attitude and my drag have all changed since then. You can’t judge me off just this show, but it was a big part of my growth in the past year. I also learned not to take things so hard and let myself enjoy the ride. I am my own worst critic. But, the point is to learn and grow.

A2: Trinity! She deserves it. She has done pageants, the night club scene and everything in between. She is a well-rounded queen. We need more of those kinds of queens who can do a little everything.

NINA BO'NINA BROWN

Nina Bonina Brown Logo

A1: I really am hard on myself and don’t give myself enough credit. It’s something that I continue to struggle with and will continue to improve upon.

A2: I have to give it Trinity. She’s representing the pageant girls the best we’ve seen so far on this show. She could take it.

CHARLIE HIDES

Charlie Hides Logo

A1: That the real RACE starts after the cameras stop rolling.

A2: Sasha or Trinity, two very different performers but FIERCE competitors and incredibly talented queens.

EUREKA

Eureka O'Hara Logo

Note: Eureka was removed from the competition due to a knee injury she sustained in the second episode. She will return to compete in season 10.

A1: I learned I'm a fighter and that I love myself!!

A2: Peppermint, Nina, Sasha or Farrah! It’s hard to choose just one.

BONUS QUESTION: What are you looking forward to most about coming back for season 10?

I’ve been here before, so I get to have a big ol’ leg up in season 10. But that also means I’ll be a big target, so I have to bring it every time. I’m going to live every moment to the fullest, because truly anything could happen.

CYNTHIA LEE FONTAIN

Cynthia Lee Fontaine Logo

A1: I learned that you can upgrade yourself. You can be better and better every day. All the great and amazing things that I can do.

A2: I want them all to win. I can’t just pick one, mis amor. They are all so talented and deserve to be crowned.

AJA

Aja Logo

A1: Trust in myself. Giving yourself permission to be who you are is so critically important.

A2: Me! But if it’s not going to be me, I can’t really pick a favorite. I love all of these queens and know they have what it takes to win the crown.

VALENTINA

Valentina Logo

A1: I’m so lucky that I get to live my dream, and it’s something I’m not willing to give up. I’ve learned that I need to always believe in myself and it’s a lot of hard work. But it’s worth it and I’m going to continue to work hard to achieve all my goals.

A2: I don’t know who’s going to end up winning, but if I wasn’t on the show I would be a huge fan of Nina Bo’Nina Brown, and I would love to see her snatch the crown.

FARRAH MOAN

Farrah Moan Logo

A1: I think I’ve learned that I am capable of so much more than I gave myself credit for. Subconsciously, I used to put myself in a box. Since "Drag Race," I feel like I can take just about anything that is thrown at me. It’s helped me not only as a drag performer, but as a person as well.

A2: That’s impossible to say. I really do think that ALL of the remaining queens have what it takes to snatch the crown.

ALEXIS MICHELLE

Alexis Michelle Logo

A1: I have learned that I have still so much further to go in my growth as a drag queen and entertainer. I don’t ever want to be stagnant.

A2: Honestly, I want them all to win for various reasons. Trinity is giving you pageantry and polish. Shea is so creative. Sasha brings intellect and fierceness. Peppermint is a tour-de-force. There is something great about all of them. I’m just as excited to find out who will snatch that crown as everyone else.

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 9 finale airs Friday at 8/7c on VH1. The final four will compete in a “Sudden Death Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown,” where the winner will take home the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar!

