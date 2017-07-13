RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Snatches Emmy Nomination for Best Reality Program

After 11 seasons, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has finally been nominated for an Emmy in the category of Best Reality Program.

RuPaul Charles with the award for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for "RuPaul's Drag Race" on Sept. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The Emmys has historically snubbed the world’s most famous drag competition over the years. RuPaul secured the show’s first Creative Arts Emmy nomination last year for Best Host, which he won. But prior to that, “Drag Race” went unrecognized.

The tea is Drag Race should've won an Emmy YEARS ago pic.twitter.com/trQpKuiEZH — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) June 25, 2017

The show became a cornerstone of gay culture shortly after its debut in 2009 and has recently expanded its mainstream appeal. After seven years on Viacom’s LGBTQ cable station, Logo, “Drag Race” moved to VH1, where it recently wrapped up its ninth season (two seasons of “All Stars” bring the total to 11).

Season nine featured such prominent guests as Lady Gaga, Tamar Braxton, Kesha and Lisa Kudrow. In the end, Brooklyn-based Sasha Velour walked away with the crown after a finale that attracted record-breaking ratings.

me celebrating Drag Race AT LONG LAST getting the Emmy nomination it deserves pic.twitter.com/EzfllKWVvI — Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) July 13, 2017

In all, “Drag Race” racked up eight Emmy nominations this year. In addition to Best Reality Program, it is nominated in the categories of Outstanding Hairstyling, Outstanding Host and Outstanding Picture Editing, among others.

VH1 announced in April that it had renewed “Drag Race” for a tenth season. The Emmys will air on September 17.

