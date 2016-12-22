Trans Actress Hari Nef to Star in Thriller 'Assassination Nation'

Upcoming thriller "Assassination Nation" has assembled a talented young cast of diverse actresses, including transgender star Hari Nef.

Hari Nef arrives for Amazon's Emmy Celebration at Sunset Tower Hotel on September 18, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. Gabriel Olsen / FilmMagic

The film, about four suburban teens who have their personal information leaked by a hacker, will also star Abra, Suki Waterhouse and Odessa Young.

Sam Levinson wrote the screenplay and will direct the upcoming film. Anita Gou, David Goyer and Matthew Malek serve as producers on the project.

"Odessa, Hari, Abra and Suki are great, rising talents who all come from different backgrounds and collectively make up a cast that is young, diverse and powerful -- all things we want this film to reflect," producers Gou and Malek told Variety.

Nef, who is also a successful model and writer, has previously appeared in short films and several episodes of "Transparent."

"Assassination Nation" is set for a 2017 release.

