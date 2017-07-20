Feedback
Trump Expected to Pick Openly Gay Ex-Diplomat for Ambassador to Germany

by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A former diplomat and television commentator is expected to be nominated as the United States' ambassador to Germany.

Richard Grenell is President Donald Trump's choice for the post, according to a person with knowledge of the expected nomination. That person requested anonymity to discuss a matter before it was announced.

Richard Grenell, a spokesman for the U.S. Mission to the Uni
File Photo: Richard Grenell on Friday, August 4, 2006. Stephen Hilger / Bloomberg via Getty Images

A White House spokeswoman said Wednesday that nothing official was finalized.

Grenell was a long-serving spokesman for the United States at the United Nations during former President George W. Bush's administration. He also appears as a foreign affairs commentator on Fox News Channel.

He would be the first openly LGBTQ ambassador nominee for Trump.

The Berlin posting is a high-profile assignment as observers closely scrutinize relations between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Associated Press
