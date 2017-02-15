Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
feature
NBCBLK28 2017
NBCBLK28 2017

NBCBLK28: Verlando Brown Wants to Keep Black America Healthy

by Marissa Evans

advertisement
Image: Verlando Brown
Verlando Brown. Comcast / NBCUniversal

Verlando Brown, 28, Baltimore, Maryland

Verlando Brown didn't want to die of diabetes, high blood pressure or a stroke.

But as a college sophomore whose weight hovered near 300 pounds, a doctor said if Brown did not start exercising, death by disease would be his likely fate. So, the West Baltimore native found a personal trainer and dropped more than 100 pounds.

Today Brown is the program coordinator at Johns Hopkins University's Urban Health Institute. He's kept the weight off for ten years and uses his position to help others do the same.

CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF NBCBLK28 HERE!

"[The Urban Health Institute] caught my interest because I realized many communities need that access to support to really be healthy and to live longer," Brown said.

As a kid, Brown recalls living in a tough neighborhood where drugs, crime and limited resources fueled unhealthy habits, stress and mental health issues. Brown sees his job as a way of giving back to the community and helping people explore the intersections of public health, race, class and gender.

Community outreach is also part of the Towson University graduate's work as the Institute holds town hall style meetings to help residents discuss health concerns and their needs.

DEFINE YOURSELF IN THREE HASHTAGS #Hardworking #Ambitious #Humble

LATE NIGHTS OR EARLY MORNINGS? Early mornings

FAVORITE SONG TO PLAY AT FULL VOLUME Tevin Campbell-Tell me What You Want Me To Do.

MOST PEOPLE PROBABLY DON'T KNOW THAT I LOVE comedy

WHAT DO YOU READ DAILY? Huffington Post, The Baltimore Sun, The New York Times and The Washington Post

NBCBLK28 2017 Honorees
NBCBLK is using the 28 days in the month of February to honor 28 of the nation's most impressive innovators, all 28 years and younger. Get to know the #NBCBLK28 class of 2017.
Marissa Evans
Topics NBCBLK
First Published
Next Story NBCBLK28: Yahdon Israel Has the Literary Swag to Make Reading Cool Again
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement