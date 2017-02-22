Feedback
President Trump's Cabinet

What you need to know about the men and women leading the current administration.
Mike Pence

Mike Pence

Vice President of the United States

Sworn In

The Job: Second top elected official in the country, Senate president and first in the presidential line of succession

  • Signed controversial religious freedom bill as Indiana governor that allowed LGBT discrimination
  • Attempted to stop Syrian refugees from resettling in Indiana
  • Supports anti-abortion policies
  • A Democrat as a teen, Pence says he converted to Republican Party after listening to Ronald Reagan
Rex Tillerson

Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State

Confirmed

The Job: Top diplomat for the U.S. concerned primarily with foreign affairs and relations

  • CEO of ExxonMobil (Roughly $500 million total assets, some in Russia and China, documents show)
  • Faced bipartisan criticism for close ties to Russia and President Putin
  • Zero government or public service experience
  • Praised by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Defense Sec. Robert Gates
James Mattis

James Mattis

Secretary of Defense

Confirmed

The Job: Second only to the president in the military chain of command

  • Retired Marine general
  • Popular among both parties
  • Given a waiver by Congress that recent military personnel need to be allowed to serve as Secretary of Defense
  • Led the 1st Marine Division advance on Baghdad
  • Considers Russia a threat
Steven Mnuchin

Steven Mnuchin

Secretary of the Treasury

Confirmed

The Job: Main financial, monetary and tax policy adviser. Includes oversight of the treasury department's law enforcement activities

  • Former Goldman Sachs employee & One West bank manager during foreclosure crisis
  • Said he would research potential issues stemming from Trump's foreign debts
  • Violated the Service Members Civil Relief Act by foreclosing on active-duty military families
  • No government experience
Jeff Sessions

Jeff Sessions

Attorney General

Confirmed

The Job: Nation's top law enforcement official and chief lawyer

  • Faced significant opposition from Democrats, who do not believe he will defend minority groups
  • Does not support a ban on Muslim immigration
  • One of the Senate's most conservative members
  • Has fought to limit LGBTQ protections
  • Was denied a judgeship in 1986 for alleged racist comments
Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo

CIA Director

Confirmed

The Job: Top spy managing the agency responsible for surveillance and intelligence gathering activities abroad

  • Said he would not support the use of waterboarding
  • Accepted intelligence community's assessment of Russian electoral interference
  • Served on the House Intelligence Committee
  • As GOP congressman, he supported mass surveillance programs that gathered information on Americans
Ryan Zinke

Ryan Zinke

Secretary of the Interior

Nominated

The Job: Manages federal lands & natural resources, including national parks

  • GOP congressman from Montana
  • Accepts climate change as real
  • SAt on the House Natural Resources Committee
  • Strong supporter of fossil fuels
  • Voted to increase funding to preserve open spaces
Sonny Perdue

Sonny Perdue

Secretary of Agriculture

Nominated

The Job: Maintains the safety of domestically sold food, coordinates food availability programs and advises farmers

  • Former Georgia governor
  • Served on Trump's agricultural advisory committee during the campaign
  • Once prayed for rain on the steps of the Georgia Capitol
  • A veterinarian by trade
Wilbur Ross

Wilbur Ross

Secretary of Commerce

Nominated

The Job: Promotes American businesses and industries to develop commerce at home & abroad

  • Will be in charge of negotiating new trade deals
  • No public service record
  • Billionaire with vast financial holdings
  • Longtime Democratic donor
Alexander Acosta

Alexander Acosta

Secretary of Labor

Nominated

The Job: Enforces regulations and laws relating to labor organizations and business-worker disputes

  • Dean of Florida International University College of Law
  • Was assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division under President George W. Bush
  • Would be first Hispanic in Trump's cabinet
  • Nominated after Andrew Puzder withdrew from consideration
Tom Price

Tom Price

Secretary of Health & Human Services

Confirmed

The Job: Deal with the nation's health matters

  • Would be responsible for the implementation of Republicans' Obamacare replacement
  • Traded more than $300,000 worth of health care stocks during a period in which he sponsored or co-sponsored 44 pieces of health care industry legislation
  • Orthopedic surgeon by trade
Ben Carson

Ben Carson

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development

Nominated

The Job: Increase home-ownership rates and grow affordable housing

  • Former neurosurgeon with no government experience
  • Expressed interest in other cabinet posts before being nominated
  • Grew up in inner-city Detroit, which Trump has cited as a reason Carson can do the job
Elaine Chao

Elaine Chao

Secretary of Transportation

Confirmed

The Job: Oversees the nation's federal transportation policies & infrastructure

  • Former Secretary of Labor under President George W. Bush
  • Well liked by politicians on both sides of the aisle
  • Supported by portions of Silicon Valley
  • Married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Betsy DeVos

Betsy DeVos

Secretary of Education

Confirmed

The Job: Primary adviser on federal education policy & programs

  • Longtime supporter and advocate for school choice and voucher policies
  • Supports requiring the government to pay for private and charter school tuitions
  • Refused to rule out defunding public schools
  • Lacks experience in public education
Rick Perry

Rick Perry

Secretary of Energy

Nominated

The Job: Manages nuclear waste and safeguards nuclear armament, in addition to considering environmental protections

  • Previously said he wanted to eliminate the Department of Energy (later said he regretted the remarks)
  • Pledged to modernize the country's nuclear stockpile
  • Wants to promote domestic energy production in "all forms"
  • Promised to rely on scientific data when making climate change decisions
John Kelly

John Kelly

Secretary of Homeland Security

Confirmed

The Job: Oversees agency's national security and emergency preparedness responsibilities

  • Retired Marine four-star general
  • The first non-civilian to lead DHS
  • Will be responsible for implementing Trump's immigration proposals
  • Supports a technological wall over the physical border wall Trump has proposed
David Shulkin

David Shulkin

Secretary of Veteran's Affairs

Confirmed

The Job: Oversees management of veteran's health care, cemeteries, monuments & benefits

  • Current undersecretary for health at the VA
  • Has been praised by veterans organizations
  • Would be the first non-veteran to lead the VA
  • Vowed to "straighten out the VA"
Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Confirmed

The Job: Represents the country on the U.N. Security Council & other U.N. assemblies

  • Former governor of South Carolina
  • Criticized Russia during her confirmation hearing
  • Supports Israel, would have vetoed U.N. resolution condemning settlements
  • Pledged to speak up when she disagrees with President Trump
  • Does not support a Muslim registry
Scott Pruit

Scott Pruit

Administrator of the EPA

Confirmed

The Job: Enforce environmental regulations & recommending policy

  • Has sued the EPA repeatedly as Oklahoma AG
  • Believes climate change exists
  • Disputes effect human activity has had on climate
  • Oil industry ally
  • Lobbied for oil companies while in office
Robert Lighthizer

Robert Lighthizer

U.S. Trade Representative

Nominated

The Job: Develop, recommend, and negotiate U.S. trade policy

  • Former deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan
  • Long supporter on tariffs on foreign imports
  • Critic of free trade
  • Longtime critic of Chinese trade practices 
Mick Mulvaney

Mick Mulvaney

Budget Director

Confirmed

The Job: Drafts the president's budget & audits the quality of agency programs

  • Fiscal conservative
  • Elected in 2010, during the Tea Party wave
  • Supported shutting down the government over increasing budgets
  • Acknowledged that he failed to pay payroll taxes for a household employee
Linda McMahon

Linda McMahon

Administrator of the Small Business Administration

Confirmed

The Job: Provides support to small businesses and start-ups

  • Co-founded pro wrestling company WWE
  • Formerly a major donor to pro-Trump super PACs
  • Ran two unsuccessful campaigns for U.S. Senate
Andrew Puzder

Andrew Puzder

Secretary of Labor

Withdrew

The Job: Enforces regulations and laws relating to labor organizations and business-worker disputes

  • CEO of fast-food company that owns the Chains Carl's Jr. and Hardees
  • Criticized by Brietbart, Numbers USA, others for pro-immigrant views
  • Condemned by Democrats, progressive and labor groups as anti-workers rights