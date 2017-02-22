President Trump's Cabinet

Mike Pence
Vice President of the United States
Sworn In
The Job: Second top elected official in the country, Senate president and first in the presidential line of succession
- Signed controversial religious freedom bill as Indiana governor that allowed LGBT discrimination
- Attempted to stop Syrian refugees from resettling in Indiana
- Supports anti-abortion policies
- A Democrat as a teen, Pence says he converted to Republican Party after listening to Ronald Reagan
Rex Tillerson
Secretary of State
Confirmed
The Job: Top diplomat for the U.S. concerned primarily with foreign affairs and relations
- CEO of ExxonMobil (Roughly $500 million total assets, some in Russia and China, documents show)
- Faced bipartisan criticism for close ties to Russia and President Putin
- Zero government or public service experience
- Praised by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Defense Sec. Robert Gates
James Mattis
Secretary of Defense
Confirmed
The Job: Second only to the president in the military chain of command
- Retired Marine general
- Popular among both parties
- Given a waiver by Congress that recent military personnel need to be allowed to serve as Secretary of Defense
- Led the 1st Marine Division advance on Baghdad
- Considers Russia a threat
Steven Mnuchin
Secretary of the Treasury
Confirmed
The Job: Main financial, monetary and tax policy adviser. Includes oversight of the treasury department's law enforcement activities
- Former Goldman Sachs employee & One West bank manager during foreclosure crisis
- Said he would research potential issues stemming from Trump's foreign debts
- Violated the Service Members Civil Relief Act by foreclosing on active-duty military families
- No government experience
Jeff Sessions
Attorney General
Confirmed
The Job: Nation's top law enforcement official and chief lawyer
- Faced significant opposition from Democrats, who do not believe he will defend minority groups
- Does not support a ban on Muslim immigration
- One of the Senate's most conservative members
- Has fought to limit LGBTQ protections
- Was denied a judgeship in 1986 for alleged racist comments
Mike Pompeo
CIA Director
Confirmed
The Job: Top spy managing the agency responsible for surveillance and intelligence gathering activities abroad
- Said he would not support the use of waterboarding
- Accepted intelligence community's assessment of Russian electoral interference
- Served on the House Intelligence Committee
- As GOP congressman, he supported mass surveillance programs that gathered information on Americans
Ryan Zinke
Secretary of the Interior
Nominated
The Job: Manages federal lands & natural resources, including national parks
- GOP congressman from Montana
- Accepts climate change as real
- SAt on the House Natural Resources Committee
- Strong supporter of fossil fuels
- Voted to increase funding to preserve open spaces
Sonny Perdue
Secretary of Agriculture
Nominated
The Job: Maintains the safety of domestically sold food, coordinates food availability programs and advises farmers
- Former Georgia governor
- Served on Trump's agricultural advisory committee during the campaign
- Once prayed for rain on the steps of the Georgia Capitol
- A veterinarian by trade
Wilbur Ross
Secretary of Commerce
Nominated
The Job: Promotes American businesses and industries to develop commerce at home & abroad
- Will be in charge of negotiating new trade deals
- No public service record
- Billionaire with vast financial holdings
- Longtime Democratic donor
Alexander Acosta
Secretary of Labor
Nominated
The Job: Enforces regulations and laws relating to labor organizations and business-worker disputes
- Dean of Florida International University College of Law
- Was assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division under President George W. Bush
- Would be first Hispanic in Trump's cabinet
- Nominated after Andrew Puzder withdrew from consideration
Tom Price
Secretary of Health & Human Services
Confirmed
The Job: Deal with the nation's health matters
- Would be responsible for the implementation of Republicans' Obamacare replacement
- Traded more than $300,000 worth of health care stocks during a period in which he sponsored or co-sponsored 44 pieces of health care industry legislation
- Orthopedic surgeon by trade
Ben Carson
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development
Nominated
The Job: Increase home-ownership rates and grow affordable housing
- Former neurosurgeon with no government experience
- Expressed interest in other cabinet posts before being nominated
- Grew up in inner-city Detroit, which Trump has cited as a reason Carson can do the job
Elaine Chao
Secretary of Transportation
Confirmed
The Job: Oversees the nation's federal transportation policies & infrastructure
- Former Secretary of Labor under President George W. Bush
- Well liked by politicians on both sides of the aisle
- Supported by portions of Silicon Valley
- Married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Betsy DeVos
Secretary of Education
Confirmed
The Job: Primary adviser on federal education policy & programs
- Longtime supporter and advocate for school choice and voucher policies
- Supports requiring the government to pay for private and charter school tuitions
- Refused to rule out defunding public schools
- Lacks experience in public education
Rick Perry
Secretary of Energy
Nominated
The Job: Manages nuclear waste and safeguards nuclear armament, in addition to considering environmental protections
- Previously said he wanted to eliminate the Department of Energy (later said he regretted the remarks)
- Pledged to modernize the country's nuclear stockpile
- Wants to promote domestic energy production in "all forms"
- Promised to rely on scientific data when making climate change decisions
John Kelly
Secretary of Homeland Security
Confirmed
The Job: Oversees agency's national security and emergency preparedness responsibilities
- Retired Marine four-star general
- The first non-civilian to lead DHS
- Will be responsible for implementing Trump's immigration proposals
- Supports a technological wall over the physical border wall Trump has proposed
David Shulkin
Secretary of Veteran's Affairs
Confirmed
The Job: Oversees management of veteran's health care, cemeteries, monuments & benefits
- Current undersecretary for health at the VA
- Has been praised by veterans organizations
- Would be the first non-veteran to lead the VA
- Vowed to "straighten out the VA"
Nikki Haley
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Confirmed
The Job: Represents the country on the U.N. Security Council & other U.N. assemblies
- Former governor of South Carolina
- Criticized Russia during her confirmation hearing
- Supports Israel, would have vetoed U.N. resolution condemning settlements
- Pledged to speak up when she disagrees with President Trump
- Does not support a Muslim registry
Scott Pruit
Administrator of the EPA
Confirmed
The Job: Enforce environmental regulations & recommending policy
- Has sued the EPA repeatedly as Oklahoma AG
- Believes climate change exists
- Disputes effect human activity has had on climate
- Oil industry ally
- Lobbied for oil companies while in office
Robert Lighthizer
U.S. Trade Representative
Nominated
The Job: Develop, recommend, and negotiate U.S. trade policy
- Former deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan
- Long supporter on tariffs on foreign imports
- Critic of free trade
- Longtime critic of Chinese trade practices
Mick Mulvaney
Budget Director
Confirmed
The Job: Drafts the president's budget & audits the quality of agency programs
- Fiscal conservative
- Elected in 2010, during the Tea Party wave
- Supported shutting down the government over increasing budgets
- Acknowledged that he failed to pay payroll taxes for a household employee
Linda McMahon
Administrator of the Small Business Administration
Confirmed
The Job: Provides support to small businesses and start-ups
- Co-founded pro wrestling company WWE
- Formerly a major donor to pro-Trump super PACs
- Ran two unsuccessful campaigns for U.S. Senate
Andrew Puzder
Secretary of Labor
Withdrew
The Job: Enforces regulations and laws relating to labor organizations and business-worker disputes
- CEO of fast-food company that owns the Chains Carl's Jr. and Hardees
- Criticized by Brietbart, Numbers USA, others for pro-immigrant views
- Condemned by Democrats, progressive and labor groups as anti-workers rights