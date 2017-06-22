Why I Chose

Katy Tur
UC Santa Barbara
MAJOR: Philosophy
FUN FACT: Just like her mom, Katy started as an art studio major, then switched to pre-med, before eventually choosing philosophy.
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "Let them [your kids] run free a little during the summer so when they get to college they don't feel like they are cutting the umbilical cord."Read More
Steve Kornacki
Boston University
MAJOR: Film and Television
FUN FACT: Kornacki's freshman floor was one of the few that had internet capabilities, prompting a wave of visitors. "I guess it made me more popular."
FUN FACT: Kornacki's freshman floor was one of the few that had internet capabilities, prompting a wave of visitors. "I guess it made me more popular."

ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "Don't worry too much. Even if your kid seems unsure what he or she wants to do and you know [they're] going off in some direction that makes no sense to you...they are going to feel a lot better about that direction if they are the ones that work through it."
Dylan Dreyer
Rutgers University
MAJOR: Meteorology
FUN FACT: "I actually was thinking about going to Rutgers for engineering."
FUN FACT: "I actually was thinking about going to Rutgers for engineering."

ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "Let your kid explore, let them have fun, let them make mistakes. Let them figure things out on their own."
Craig Melvin
Wofford College
MAJOR: Government
FUN FACT: Craig credits his experience at Wofford with solidifying his "bizarre fascination" with American politics and putting him on a path to his current role.
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "Be patient. You've got to trust that you reared sons and daughters who are good human beings who are going to thrive, because you did a good job."Read More
Kate Snow
Cornell University
MAJOR: Communication
FUN FACT: "I signed up for the off-campus radio station, WVBR. There's a direct line between WVBR and me sitting here at NBC News."
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "As much as you can, relax...you've got to let them experience things. You have to let your kids go at a certain point. This is usually that point."Read More
Stephanie Gosk
Georgetown University
MAJOR: Economics
FUN FACT: Gosk matriculated at Vermont's Middlebury College, but quickly realized she wanted something the rural school just couldn't offer. "I really felt like I needed a different kind of experience, namely a school in a city."
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "The name doesn't matter...what matters is coming away from the experience growing up, learning how to learn, learning how to write and learning how to communicate."Read More
Willie Geist
Vanderbilt University
MAJOR: Political Science
FUN FACT: Both Geist and his wife Christina attended Vanderbilt, but that isn't where they met. The pair first laid eyes on each other in middle school!
ADVICE FOR PARENTS: "Don't treat the application process as the be all and end all."Read More
Sheinelle Jones
Northwestern University
MAJOR: Broadcast journalism
FUN FACT: Jones met her husband, Uche Ojeh, at Northwestern. "I was actually his tour guide!"
ADVICE FOR STUDENTS: "I remember going with my mom on the [Northwestern] campus and she said 'Sheinelle, the campus that's right for you should click.'"
Chuck Todd
George Washington University
MAJORS: Political science and music
FUN FACT: You know Todd as a politics guy, but he went to college on a music scholarship for the french horn.
ADVICE FOR STUDENTS: "Go visit all the schools and remember they need you more than you need them."
Andrea Mitchell
University of Pennsylvania
FUN FACT: Mitchell lived in the same dorm as actress and model Candice Bergen!
ADVICE FOR STUDENTS: "Take chances intellectually. Take courses that you think you'd never want to take. Those are the reasons to explore and get excited by your college experience."