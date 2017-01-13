Sections
Health
Health Care
Diet & Fitness
Mental Health
Men's Health
Women's Health
Maggie Fox, NBC News
Superbug From India Killed Nevada Woman
Health news
Home Remedies to Beat a Cold and Other Health Woes
Cold and Flu
Home Remedies to Beat a Cold and Other Health Woes
Cold and Flu
The Easy 7-Day Fitness Plan Anyone Can Master
The Easy 7-Day Fitness Plan Anyone Can Master
TODAY.COM
Many Brits Are Feeling 'Blue' Today — But Shouldn't Be
Mental Health
Trump HHS Pick Got Preferred Stock Option
Health Care
Congress Moves Closer to Obamacare Repeal
Health Care
The One Spot in Your Kitchen That May Be Dirtier Than a Toilet
TODAY.com
Killer Mice Show Where Hunting Instinct Starts in Brain
Health news
Marijuana Helps Pain, Could Worsen Mental Illness: Report
Health news
New Drug Helps Little Girl Walk
Consumer
Study: Headphones Designed for Children May Not Be Safe for Their Ears
U.S. news
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Chair Commission for Trump on Vaccine Safety
U.S. news
Nation’s Heroin Epidemic Taking Unprecedented Toll on Newborns
Kids' Health
Study Finds Mediterranean Diet Helps Protect Your Aging Brain
Diet & Fitness
Rossen Reports: Which of These Three Workouts is Best at Burning Calories?
U.S. news
Health Care
Rachel Woolf / Getty Images
Thousands Attend Sanders' Pro-Affordable Care Act Rally
Politics News
Trump HHS Pick Got Preferred Stock Option
Health Care
Congress Moves Closer to Obamacare Repeal
Health Care
Six Surprising Health Rules That Could Vanish
Health Care
An Obamacare Repeal Could Affect Your Workday — and Your Retirement
Economy
Diet & Fitness
The Easy 7-Day Fitness Plan Anyone Can Master
Does Nutella Ingredient Cause Cancer?
Timing of Meals May Help You Burn More Fat
A Mediterranean Diet Could Save Your Brain
Health news
For 7th Year in a Row This Diet Ranked 'Best'
The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day
TODAY.com
Trying to Get Flat Abs? Here Are 11 Foods That Can Help
TODAY.COM
Three Easy Ab Exercises for a Strong Core
Diet & Fitness
GNC Agrees to Pay $2 Million in Supplement Settlement
Health news
Here's the Real Paleo Diet
TODAY.com
Mental Health
Photofusion / UIG via Getty Images
Many Brits Are Feeling 'Blue' Today — But Shouldn't Be
Mental Health
Carrie Fisher, A Force for People with Mental Illness
TODAY.com
Five Ways to Beat the Winter Blues
Weather
Denying Abortions May Hurt Mental Health
Health news
One in Six Americans Take Psychiatric Drugs: Study
Health news
Men's Health
Ariana Lindquist / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
This Test Can Tell If Your Prostate Cancer Will Come Back
Health news
Rebecca Davis / NBC News
The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day
Who's the Better Doctor? Try a Woman
Health news
Humans Don't Need Penis Bones. Here's Why
Men's Health
2016 Has Been Worst Year for Mumps in a Decade
Kids' Health
Want to Improve Your Sex Life? Adopt This Personality Trait
TODAY.com
Want to Improve Your Sex Life? Adopt This Personality Trait
TODAY.com
Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered
Zika Virus Outbreak
New York HIV Cases Drop to Lowest Number Since 1981
Health news
Popular Pain Relievers May Pose Risk, New Study Finds
Health news
Fewer Men Tested, Treated for Prostate Cancer
Men's Health
Women's Health
Woman in Coat-Hanger Abortion Case Released From Jail
U.S. news
Top Cancer Doc Makes About-Face on Mammograms
Cancer
Mom Fighting for Her Life Gives Birth to Quads
TODAY.com
The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day
TODAY.com
LAPD's 1st Latina Commander, Cancer Survivor Marches in Rose Bowl
Latino
Kids Health
Doctor Operates on Stuffed Toys to Put Kids at Ease
Kids' Health
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Asked and Answered: Vaccines Are Safe
Headphones Designed for Kids May Not Be Safe
Kids' Health
Doctor's Anti-Vaccine Rant Fuels Debate — Again
Health Care
Feeding Babies Peanut Prevents Allergies: New Guidelines
Health news
Longer Drug Treatment Better for Ear Infections
Kids' Health
Texas Targets Planned Parenthood Again
Women's Health
Brownsville, Texas is a 'Yellow' Zika Zone
Zika Virus Outbreak
Today's Teens Turn Their Backs on Drugs, Booze
Health news
Here's How Much It Costs to Raise a Child These Days
Health news
Watch 2-Year-Old Save Trapped Twin Brother From Under Fallen Dresser
U.S. news
How We Tell Our Children They Aren't Beautiful
TODAY.com
What a Gift: NICU Babies Dressed as Presents for the Holidays
Today
Today's Teens Turn Their Backs on Drugs, Booze
Health news
Cold & Flu
Home Remedies to Beat a Cold and Other Health Woes
Cold and Flu
Flu Season is Getting Worse, CDC Says
Health news
Vet Catches Bird Flu From a Cat in New York
Health news
Bird Flu Infects Cats in NYC Shelter
Health news
How The Year You Were Born Affects Flu Risk
Health news
One Boy's Death is a Reminder Flu Can Kill
Today.com
Pediatricians Give Thumbs-Down to FluMist Flu Vaccine
Health news
Flu Shots Cut Heart Problems for Diabetics
Health news
Why Didn't FluMist Flu Vaccine Work?
Health news
Body Odd
GREGORY BULL / ASSOCIATED PRESS
How to Protect Your Scalp From Sunburn
TODAY.com
6 Important Things Your Body Might Be Trying to Tell You
TODAY.com
6 Important Things Your Body Might Be Trying to Tell You
TODAY.com
Patient Gets Seizure From Solving Sudoku Puzzle
Body Odd
Sun Salute: Millions Bend and Twist for World Yoga Day
World
#GOTscience: 'Game of Thrones' Raises Burning Question
Sniff Test: The Surprising Reason We Shake Hands
What's Riding the NY Subway? Scores of Mysterious Microbes
Health news
'War Game': Mom Sues Pop Warner Over Son's Suicide
U.S. news
This Is How Much Sleep You Should Be Getting
Body Odd
'Ghost Boy': The Story of a Young Man Trapped in His Body
Body Odd
Aging
STUDIO BOX / Getty Images
A Mediterranean Diet Could Save Your Brain
Health news
Eat These Foods To Protect Your Brain From Shrinkage
TODAY.com
New Medicare Regs Pay Doctors for Better Care
Health Care
Who's the Better Doctor? Try a Woman
Health news
Family Blasts Police Shooting of Unarmed Senior
U.S. news
World's Oldest Living Person Turns 117
TODAY.com
Once-Promising Alzheimer's Drug Just Failed a Key Test
Health news
Dementia Rates Are Declining. This Might Be the Reason
Health news
Arthritis Drugs Equally Safe -- and Risky
Health news
Heart Health
Scans Show How Brain Fear Center Triggers Heart Attacks, Strokes
Health news
MICHAL CIZEK / AFP - Getty Images
Christmas Can Kill, Scientists Discover
Soda, Candy Makers Question Sugar Research
Health news
6 Things to Know About Sudden Heart Attacks
Heart Health
Where You Live Determines What Kills You
Health news
E-Cigarettes Dangerous to Kids: Surgeon-General
Health news
It Doesn't Take Much Smoking to Kill You
Health news
This Gene Might Help You Keep Sober
Health news
For Cholesterol, Going Lower Clears Clogs
Heart Health
New Guidelines Broaden Statin Recommendations
Heart Health
Single Shot at Doctor's Office May Be Future of HIV Prevention
OUT Health and Wellness
Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered
Zika Virus Outbreak
New Initiative Aims to Improve HIV Care for Black Gay Men
OUT Health and Wellness
What Will Trump Presidency Mean for Women's Health?
Women's Health
Reports of PrEP's Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated
Teens Need Just 2 HPV Doses, Feds Say
Health news
Sexually Transmitted Disease Cases Hit New High in U.S.
Sexual Health
Zika Virus Found in Woman's Vagina for Weeks
Zika Virus Outbreak
Birth Control Study Sparks Emotional Backlash
Health news
Allergies
Hera Food / Alamy
Feeding Babies Peanut Prevents Allergies: New Guidelines
Health news
Americans May Exaggerate Food Allergies
Mislabeled Ice Cream Recalled in 25 States
NBC New York
Could Generic EpiPen Actually Make More Money for Mylan?
CNBC
Fracking May Worsen Asthma
Thumb Suckers May Be Fending Off Allergies
TODAY.com
EpiPens See Price Spike
Allergies
Kansas Food Bank Helps Families With Allergies
U.S. news
Tick Bite Linked to Rise in Red Meat Allergies
Allergies
These Are the Cities Where Allergies Are the Worst
Allergies
Cancer
Ariana Lindquist / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
This Test Can Tell If Your Prostate Cancer Will Come Back
Health news
Top Cancer Doc Makes About-Face on Mammograms
Cancer
Mom Fighting for Her Life Gives Birth to Quads
TODAY.com
Cancer Deaths Fell 25 Percent Over Last 25 Years
Cancer
Cancer Patients Find Support, Trials in Colontown
Cancer
Cancer Patients Find Support, Trials in Colontown
Cancer
More Americans Are Being Diagnosed with Melanoma
Cancer
FDA Approves New Drug to Fight Ovarian Cancer
Cancer
Shannen Doherty Endures Cancer Treatment With Mom at Side
TODAY.com
Video
President Obama Signs Landmark 21st Century Cures Act
White House
Soda, Candy Makers Question Sugar Research
Health news
Where You Live Determines What Kills You
Company Dumped Insulin Pill Idea Because It Cost too Much
Diabetes
Here's Why Big Cities Are Healthier
Health news
Tax Sweet Drinks To Cut Obesity, WHO Says
Health news
Have Soda Company Donations Influenced Health Groups?
Health news
Insulin Pump Could be Hacked, Company Warns
Health news
FDA Approves First 'Artificial Pancreas'
Diabetes
Sitting Really Can Kill You, Heart Experts Say
Heart Health
Flu Shots Cut Heart Problems for Diabetics
Health news
Obamacare
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Signals Health Insurance 'for Everybody'
U.S. news
The Long, Hard Road to Repealing Obamacare
President Obama: The Legacy
Schumer, Pelosi Attack GOP's Healthcare Agenda After Obama Meeting
Congress
McCain Explains Why 'Obamacare Was Doomed to Fail'
Elections
Trump: I'll Convene Special Session of Congress to Repeal Obamacare
Elections
White House Honors Latino 'Champions of Change'
Latino
Feds Are Passive on Policing of Obamacare Fraud: Report
Obamacare
Health Care Fines Press Millennials as Deadline Nears
Obamacare deadline
Congress Repeals Obamacare for First Time, Obama to Veto
U.S. news