Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today.com Sun logo
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
Mach
Tech
Science
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
Syria's Suffering Families
Bill Cosby Scandal
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
College Game Plan
Data Points
Inspiring America
Long Story Short
101
Show Me
Flashback
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
Breakingnews.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Health
Health Care
Diet & Fitness
Mental Health
Men's Health
Women's Health
Clearing Up 5 Obamacare Myths and Misunderstandings
2016: Year in Review
advertisement
Video
Video
Why You May Get Drunker Than You Think on New Year's Eve
Health news
Video
Why You May Get Drunker Than You Think on New Year's Eve
Health news
Did Debbie Reynolds Die of a Broken Heart?
Health news
Did Debbie Reynolds Die of a Broken Heart?
Health news
No, Caffeine Doesn't Impair Your Ability to Drive
Health news
Single Shot at Doctor's Office May Be Future of HIV Prevention
OUT Health and Wellness
Urine and Twigs? Frozen Wilderness Survival Tips
TODAY.com
Carrie Fisher, A Force for People with Mental Illness
TODAY.com
Video
Bob Harper's Tips to Get You Fit in the New Year
Lifestyle
Video
For Texas Family, Premature Baby's Survival a Christmas Miracle
U.S. news
advertisement
Get Health news updates
Privacy Policy
Follow NBC News Health
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Top Health Videos
Video
Inspiring America: Checking In On Real Life Super Hero Kid ‘Iron Max’
U.S. news
Video
Video
Meditation Apps: A Promising Path to Inner Peace
News
Video
In Effort to Protect Obamacare, Pres. Obama to Meet with Dems on Capitol Hill
News
Video
How to Treat Early Morning Awakening Insomnia
U.S. news
Video
President Obama Signs Landmark 21st Century Cures Act
White House
Video
Pres. Obama, Bill Murray Play Golf, Talk ACA
Health Care
Health Care
More
More
Clearing Up 5 Obamacare Myths and Misunderstandings
2016: Year in Review
Latinx Activists Ready to Expand, Focus Efforts After Inauguration
Latino
New Medicare Regs Pay Doctors for Better Care
Health Care
More Than 6 Million Sign Up for Obamacare
Health Care
Trump's HHS Pick Favors the Rich, Not the Sick, Experts Say
Health Care
advertisement
advertisement
Diet & Fitness
More
More
Video
Three Easy Ab Exercises for a Strong Core
Diet & Fitness
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP-Getty Images
GNC Agrees to Pay $2 Million in Supplement Settlement
Health news
GNC Agrees to Pay $2 Million in Supplement Settlement
Health news
Here's the Real Paleo Diet
TODAY.com
These Sports Help You Live Longer
TODAY.com
6 Easy Ways to Start Eating Vegan
NBCBLK
Here's How the Food Lobby Affects What We Eat
Diet & Fitness
6 Easy Ways to Start Eating Vegan
NBCBLK
Here's How the Food Lobby Affects What We Eat
Diet & Fitness
Coffee and Beer Win the Twitter Food Fight
Health news
Here's Why Big Cities Are Healthier
Health news
Do Calcium Supplements Damage Your Heart?
Today.com
Tax Sweet Drinks To Cut Obesity, WHO Says
Health news
Mental Health
More
More
Carrie Fisher, A Force for People with Mental Illness
TODAY.com
The 'Star Wars' actress's honesty about her bipolar disorder helped lift the stigma.
Video
Five Ways to Beat the Winter Blues
Weather
Denying Abortions May Hurt Mental Health
Health news
One in Six Americans Take Psychiatric Drugs: Study
Health news
Senate Passes Sweeping Medical Funding Bill
Health news
advertisement
advertisement
Men's Health
More
More
Who's the Better Doctor? Try a Woman
Health news
Humans Don't Need Penis Bones. Here's Why
Men's Health
Humans Don't Need Penis Bones. Here's Why
Men's Health
Video
2016 Has Been Worst Year for Mumps in a Decade
Kids' Health
Want to Improve Your Sex Life? Adopt This Personality Trait
TODAY.com
Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered
Zika Virus Outbreak
New York HIV Cases Drop to Lowest Number Since 1981
Health news
Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered
Zika Virus Outbreak
New York HIV Cases Drop to Lowest Number Since 1981
Health news
Video
Popular Pain Relievers May Pose Risk, New Study Finds
Health news
Fewer Men Tested, Treated for Prostate Cancer
Men's Health
Zika Damages Male Fertility, in Mice Anyway
Zika Virus Outbreak
AIDS Activists Still Fight Stigma
Health news
Women's Health
More
More
PHILIPPE WOJAZER / Reuters
Limit Lead Levels, FDA Tells Cosmetic Makers
Health news
Texas Targets Planned Parenthood Again
Women's Health
Why Heart Attacks Strike Healthy Young Women
Health news
'Baby Brain' Changes Might Make Better Moms
TODAY.com
Who's the Better Doctor? Try a Woman
Health news
advertisement
advertisement
Kids Health
More
More
Longer Drug Treatment Better for Ear Infections
Kids' Health
Alex Wong / Getty Images
Texas Targets Planned Parenthood Again
Women's Health
Texas Targets Planned Parenthood Again
Women's Health
Brownsville, Texas is a 'Yellow' Zika Zone
Zika Virus Outbreak
Today's Teens Turn Their Backs on Drugs, Booze
Health news
Zika Damages 6 Percent of Babies: U.S. Study
Zika Virus Outbreak
'Kangaroo Care' Helps Babies Decades Later
Health news
Zika Damages 6 Percent of Babies: U.S. Study
Zika Virus Outbreak
'Kangaroo Care' Helps Babies Decades Later
Health news
Video
Conjoined Twins Recovering After Successful Separation Surgery
Kids' Health
The Last Zika Outbreak Is Over in Florida, for Now
Zika Virus Outbreak
E-Cigarettes Dangerous to Kids: Surgeon-General
Health news
Video
2016 Has Been Worst Year for Mumps in a Decade
Kids' Health
Parenting
More
More
How We Tell Our Children They Aren't Beautiful
TODAY.com
What a Gift: NICU Babies Dressed as Presents for the Holidays
Today
Today's Teens Turn Their Backs on Drugs, Booze
Health news
'Kangaroo Care' Helps Babies Decades Later
Health news
Stressed Troops Reject the Military for Their Kids
Health news
advertisement
advertisement
Cold & Flu
More
More
Vet Catches Bird Flu From a Cat in New York
Health news
Bird Flu Infects Cats in NYC Shelter
Health news
How The Year You Were Born Affects Flu Risk
Health news
One Boy's Death is a Reminder Flu Can Kill
Today.com
Pediatricians Give Thumbs-Down to FluMist Flu Vaccine
Health news
Pediatricians Give Thumbs-Down to FluMist Flu Vaccine
Health news
Flu Shots Cut Heart Problems for Diabetics
Health news
Why Didn't FluMist Flu Vaccine Work?
Health news
Skip the FluMist Nose Spray Vaccine, Experts Say
Health news
Mom's Flu Shot Protects Baby, Study Confirms
Health news
Body Odd
More
More
GREGORY BULL / ASSOCIATED PRESS
How to Protect Your Scalp From Sunburn
TODAY.com
6 Important Things Your Body Might Be Trying to Tell You
TODAY.com
6 Important Things Your Body Might Be Trying to Tell You
TODAY.com
Patient Gets Seizure From Solving Sudoku Puzzle
Body Odd
Sun Salute: Millions Bend and Twist for World Yoga Day
World
#GOTscience: 'Game of Thrones' Raises Burning Question
Weird Science
Sniff Test: The Surprising Reason We Shake Hands
TODAY.com
#GOTscience: 'Game of Thrones' Raises Burning Question
Weird Science
Sniff Test: The Surprising Reason We Shake Hands
TODAY.com
What's Riding the NY Subway? Scores of Mysterious Microbes
Health news
'War Game': Mom Sues Pop Warner Over Son's Suicide
U.S. news
Video
This Is How Much Sleep You Should Be Getting
Body Odd
Video
'Ghost Boy': The Story of a Young Man Trapped in His Body
Body Odd
Aging
More
More
New Medicare Regs Pay Doctors for Better Care
Health Care
Who's the Better Doctor? Try a Woman
Health news
Family Blasts Police Shooting of Unarmed Senior
U.S. news
World's Oldest Living Person Turns 117
TODAY.com
Once-Promising Alzheimer's Drug Just Failed a Key Test
Health news
Once-Promising Alzheimer's Drug Just Failed a Key Test
Health news
Dementia Rates Are Declining. This Might Be the Reason
Health news
Arthritis Drugs Equally Safe -- and Risky
Health news
Too Many Pills? Doctors Now De-Prescribing Patients
Aging
Video
Bionic Eyes Restore Precious Sense of Sight
Aging
Heart Health
More
More
MICHAL CIZEK / AFP - Getty Images
Christmas Can Kill, Scientists Discover
Health news
Soda, Candy Makers Question Sugar Research
Health news
Soda, Candy Makers Question Sugar Research
Health news
6 Things to Know About Sudden Heart Attacks
Heart Health
Where You Live Determines What Kills You
Health news
E-Cigarettes Dangerous to Kids: Surgeon-General
Health news
It Doesn't Take Much Smoking to Kill You
Health news
E-Cigarettes Dangerous to Kids: Surgeon-General
Health news
It Doesn't Take Much Smoking to Kill You
Health news
This Gene Might Help You Keep Sober
Health news
For Cholesterol, Going Lower Clears Clogs
Heart Health
New Guidelines Broaden Statin Recommendations
Heart Health
Smoking Mutates DNA, More Dangerous Than HIV
Health news
Sexual Health
More
More
Single Shot at Doctor's Office May Be Future of HIV Prevention
OUT Health and Wellness
Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered
Zika Virus Outbreak
New Initiative Aims to Improve HIV Care for Black Gay Men
OUT Health and Wellness
What Will Trump Presidency Mean for Women's Health?
Women's Health
Reports of PrEP's Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated
OUT Health and Wellness
Reports of PrEP's Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated
OUT Health and Wellness
Teens Need Just 2 HPV Doses, Feds Say
Health news
Sexually Transmitted Disease Cases Hit New High in U.S.
Sexual Health
Zika Virus Found in Woman's Vagina for Weeks
Zika Virus Outbreak
Birth Control Study Sparks Emotional Backlash
Health news
Allergies
More
More
bonchan / Shutterstock
Americans May Exaggerate Food Allergies
Health news
Handout
Mislabeled Ice Cream Recalled in 25 States
NBC New York
Mislabeled Ice Cream Recalled in 25 States
NBC New York
Could Generic EpiPen Actually Make More Money for Mylan?
CNBC
Fracking May Worsen Asthma
Health news
Thumb Suckers May Be Fending Off Allergies
TODAY.com
Video
EpiPens See Price Spike
Allergies
Thumb Suckers May Be Fending Off Allergies
TODAY.com
Video
EpiPens See Price Spike
Allergies
Video
Kansas Food Bank Helps Families With Allergies
U.S. news
Tick Bite Linked to Rise in Red Meat Allergies
Allergies
Video
These Are the Cities Where Allergies Are the Worst
Allergies
Bold Test to Avert Peanut Allergies Shows Long-Term Benefit
TODAY.com/health
Cancer
More
More
More Americans Are Being Diagnosed with Melanoma
Cancer
FDA Approves New Drug to Fight Ovarian Cancer
Cancer
Shannen Doherty Endures Cancer Treatment With Mom at Side
TODAY.com
Video
President Obama Signs Landmark 21st Century Cures Act
White House
Where You Live Determines What Kills You
Health news
Where You Live Determines What Kills You
Health news
E-Cigarettes Dangerous to Kids: Surgeon-General
Health news
Senate Passes Sweeping Medical Funding Bill
Health news
It Doesn't Take Much Smoking to Kill You
Health news
Magic Mushroom Drug Helps Cancer Patients
Health news
Diabetes
More
More
Soda, Candy Makers Question Sugar Research
Health news
Where You Live Determines What Kills You
Health news
Where You Live Determines What Kills You
Health news
Company Dumped Insulin Pill Idea Because It Cost too Much
Diabetes
Here's Why Big Cities Are Healthier
Health news
Tax Sweet Drinks To Cut Obesity, WHO Says
Health news
Have Soda Company Donations Influenced Health Groups?
Health news
Tax Sweet Drinks To Cut Obesity, WHO Says
Health news
Have Soda Company Donations Influenced Health Groups?
Health news
Insulin Pump Could be Hacked, Company Warns
Health news
FDA Approves First 'Artificial Pancreas'
Diabetes
Sitting Really Can Kill You, Heart Experts Say
Heart Health
Flu Shots Cut Heart Problems for Diabetics
Health news
Obamacare
More
More
Video
McCain Explains Why 'Obamacare Was Doomed to Fail'
Elections
Video
Trump: I'll Convene Special Session of Congress to Repeal Obamacare
Elections
White House Honors Latino 'Champions of Change'
Latino
Feds Are Passive on Policing of Obamacare Fraud: Report
Obamacare
Health Care Fines Press Millennials as Deadline Nears
Obamacare deadline
Health Care Fines Press Millennials as Deadline Nears
Obamacare deadline
Congress Repeals Obamacare for First Time, Obama to Veto
U.S. news
The World Didn't End in 2015 — and Other Prediction Fails
2015 Year In Review
Obamacare's Holiday Season Deadline Extended Two Days
Health Care
Want Obamacare Coverage By Jan. 1? The Deadline's Here
Obamacare deadline