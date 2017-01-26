Feedback
Health

Top Health Videos

Norovirus, Contagious Virus With No Vaccine, Shuts Down Schools

U.S. news
Inspiring America: Using Magic to Unlock the Healing Powers of a Smile
Inspiring America: Using Magic to Unlock the Healing Powers of a Smile

Kids' Health
George H.W. Bush leaving intensive care; Barbara released
George H.W. Bush leaving intensive care; Barbara released

U.S. news
Price Pressed on Ethics of Health Care Stock Trading
Price Pressed on Ethics of Health Care Stock Trading

Congress
Price Defends Healthcare Agenda: ‘Nobody’s Interested in Pulling the Rug Out’
Price Defends Healthcare Agenda: ‘Nobody’s Interested in Pulling the Rug Out’

Congress
They Expected for Her To Die, But Now, She's Back Home and Back to Life
They Expected for Her To Die, But Now, She's Back Home and Back to Life

U.S. news

Health Care

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images, file
Trump Broadens Reagan-Era Anti-Abortion Policy

U.S. news
Trump's Health Nominee Provides Few Details on Impact of Obamacare Order

Trump's Health Nominee Provides Few Details on Impact of Obamacare Order

Politics News
GOP Obamacare Replacement Would Give Power to States

GOP Obamacare Replacement Would Give Power to States

Health Care
After the Pomp of Inauguration: Trump's First Weekend
After the Pomp of Inauguration: Trump's First Weekend

Photo
Five Obamacare Provisions Trump Could Change Right Away

5 Obamacare Rules Trump Could Change Now

Health Care
Diet & Fitness

The Easy 7-Day Fitness Plan Anyone Can Master

TODAY.COM
Nutella Panic: Could a Key Ingredient Cause Cancer?

Does Nutella Ingredient Cause Cancer?

TODAY.com

Timing of Meals May Help You Burn More Fat

TODAY.com
Mediterranean Diet Could Save Your Brain, Study Finds

A Mediterranean Diet Could Save Your Brain

Health news
The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day

The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day

TODAY.com
For 7th Year in a row This Diet Ranked 'Best'

For 7th Year in a Row This Diet Ranked 'Best'

TODAY.com
The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day

The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day

TODAY.com
Trying to Get Flat Abs? Here Are 11 Foods That Can Help

Trying to Get Flat Abs? Here Are 11 Foods That Can Help

TODAY.COM
Three Easy Ab Exercises for a Strong Core
Three Easy Ab Exercises for a Strong Core

Diet & Fitness
GNC Agrees to Pay $2 Million Fine, Examine Supplements It Sells

GNC Agrees to Pay $2 Million in Supplement Settlement

Health news
Here's the Real Paleo Diet. It May Not Be What You Thought

Here's the Real Paleo Diet

TODAY.com

Mental Health

Trump Team's Falsehoods Are Classic 'Gaslighting', Some Experts Say

Mental Health
Blue Monday: The 'Most Depressing Day of the Year' Is Debunked

Many Brits Are Feeling 'Blue' Today — But Shouldn't Be

Mental Health

Carrie Fisher, A Force for People with Mental Illness

TODAY.com
Five Ways to Beat the Winter Blues
Five Ways to Beat the Winter Blues

Weather
Do Abortions Hurt Mental Health? Denying Them Might, Study Finds

Denying Abortions May Hurt Mental Health

Health news
Men's Health

Ariana Lindquist / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
This Test Can Tell If Your Prostate Cancer Will Come Back

Health news
Rebecca Davis / NBC News
The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day

TODAY.com
Female Doctors Outperform Male Doctors, According to Study

Who's the Better Doctor? Try a Woman

Health news
Why Don't Men Have Penis Bones?

Humans Don't Need Penis Bones. Here's Why

Men's Health
Want to Improve Your Sex Life? Adopt This Personality Trait

Want to Improve Your Sex Life? Adopt This Personality Trait

TODAY.com
Mumps at 10-Year High in 2016, Says CDC
2016 Has Been Worst Year for Mumps in a Decade

Kids' Health
Want to Improve Your Sex Life? Adopt This Personality Trait

TODAY.com
Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered

Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered

Zika Virus Outbreak
Fresh New York HIV Cases Drop to Lowest Number Since 1981

New York HIV Cases Drop to Lowest Number Since 1981

Health news
New Study Shows Popular Pain Relievers May Pose Risk
Popular Pain Relievers May Pose Risk, New Study Finds

Health news
Prostate Surgery Rates Fall After Screening Advice, Study Finds

Fewer Men Tested, Treated for Prostate Cancer

Men's Health

Women's Health

ERIKA SANTELICES / AFP - Getty Images
New Trump Policy Will Cause More Abortions, Workers Say

Women's Health
Trump Broadens Reagan-Era Anti-Abortion Policy

U.S. news
'The Sun is Not Your Friend': Woman's Tan Warning Goes Viral

'The Sun is Not Your Friend': Tan Warning Goes Viral

TODAY.com
Roe v. Wade Attorney: Trump Is Biggest Threat Yet to Reproductive Rights

Trump Is Biggest Threat to Rights: Roe v. Wade Attorney

U.S. news
Senators Join Stage at Women's March for Message of Solidarity
Senators Join Stage at Women's March for Message of Solidarity

Congress
Kids Health

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Trump Immigration Orders Are 'Harmful,' Pediatricians Say

Health news
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Adorable Conjoined Twin Sisters Separated After Marathon Surgery

Conjoined Twins Separated After Marathon Surgery

TODAY.com
6-year-old Paralyzed After Backbend Takes First Steps

Girl, 6, Paralyzed After Backbend Takes First Steps

TODAY.com
Doctor Operates on Stuffed Toys to Put Kids at Ease
Doctor Operates on Stuffed Toys to Put Kids at Ease

Kids' Health
Headphones Designed for Kids May Not Be Safe

Kids' Health
Vaccines Are Safe. Study After Study Has Shown It

Asked and Answered: Vaccines Are Safe

Today.com
Headphones Designed for Kids May Not Be Safe

Kids' Health
Cleveland Clinic Doctor Fuels Vaccine Debate — Again

Doctor's Anti-Vaccine Rant Fuels Debate — Again

Health Care
New Peanut Allergy Guidance: Most Kids Should Try Peanuts

Feeding Babies Peanut Prevents Allergies: New Guidelines

Health news
The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day

TODAY.com
For Ear Infections, Shorter Antibiotic Course Isn't Better

Longer Drug Treatment Better for Ear Infections

Kids' Health

Parenting

Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids

TODAY.COM
How Much Does It Cost to Have a Kid? Try $13,000 a Year

Here's How Much It Costs to Raise a Child These Days

Health news
Caught on Camera: Dresser Falls on Twin Boys, One Toddler Saves the Other

Watch 2-Year-Old Save Trapped Twin Brother From Under Fallen Dresser

U.S. news
How We Tell Our Children They Aren't Beautiful

How We Tell Our Children They Aren't Beautiful

TODAY.com
What a Gift: NICU Babies Dressed as Presents for the Holidays

What a Gift: NICU Babies Dressed as Presents for the Holidays

Today
Cold & Flu

Brutal Stomach Flu Hits Communities Across the Country

Cold and Flu
Watch Out for Bird Flu, WHO Says

Watch Out for Bird Flu, WHO Says

Health news
Home Remedies to Beat a Cold and Other Health Woes
Home Remedies to Beat a Cold and Other Health Woes

Cold and Flu
Flu Season is Getting Worse, CDC Says

Flu Season is Getting Worse, CDC Says

Health news
Vet Catches Bird Flu From a Cat in New York

Vet Catches Bird Flu From a Cat in New York

Health news
Bird Flu Infects Cats in New York Animal Shelter

Bird Flu Infects Cats in NYC Shelter

Health news
Birth Year May Affect Your Flu Risk. Here's How

How The Year You Were Born Affects Flu Risk

Health news
One Boy's Death is a Reminder of How Dangerous Flu Can Be

One Boy's Death is a Reminder Flu Can Kill

Today.com
Pediatricians Give Thumbs-Down to FluMist Flu Vaccine

Pediatricians Give Thumbs-Down to FluMist Flu Vaccine

Health news

Body Odd

GREGORY BULL / ASSOCIATED PRESS
How to Protect Your Scalp From Sunburn

TODAY.com
6 Important Things Your Body Might Be Trying to Tell You

6 Important Things Your Body Might Be Trying to Tell You

TODAY.com

Patient Gets Seizure From Solving Sudoku Puzzle

Body Odd
Sun Salute: Millions Around World Bend and Twist for Yoga Day

Sun Salute: Millions Bend and Twist for World Yoga Day

World
Smell You Later! The Surprising Reason We Shake Hands

Sniff Test: The Surprising Reason We Shake Hands

TODAY.com
#GOTscience: 'Game of Thrones' Plot Raises a Grisly Burning Question

#GOTscience: 'Game of Thrones' Raises Burning Question

Weird Science
Sniff Test: The Surprising Reason We Shake Hands

TODAY.com
Germs of the New York Subway: Scores of Mysterious Microbes Found

What's Riding the NY Subway? Scores of Mysterious Microbes

Health news
'War Game': Mom Sues Pop Warner Football Over Son's Suicide

'War Game': Mom Sues Pop Warner Over Son's Suicide

U.S. news
This Is How Much Sleep You Should Be Getting
This Is How Much Sleep You Should Be Getting

Body Odd
'Ghost Boy': The Story of a Young Man Trapped in His Body
'Ghost Boy': The Story of a Young Man Trapped in His Body

Body Odd

Aging

Ohio Grandma Was Expected to Die. Then She Woke Up

Aging

How Working Longer Benefits Health and Finances

TODAY.com
Mediterranean Diet Could Save Your Brain, Study Finds

A Mediterranean Diet Could Save Your Brain

Health news
The Real Brain Food Could Be Veggies and Olive Oil, Study Finds

Eat These Foods To Protect Your Brain From Shrinkage

TODAY.com
New Medicare Regs Will Pay Doctors for Better Care

New Medicare Regs Pay Doctors for Better Care

Health Care
Female Doctors Outperform Male Doctors, According to Study

Who's the Better Doctor? Try a Woman

Health news
Family Blasts Police Shooting of Francisco Serna, Unarmed Senior

Family Blasts Police Shooting of Unarmed Senior

U.S. news
World's Oldest Living Person Turns 117

World's Oldest Living Person Turns 117

TODAY.com
Promising Alzheimer's Drug Doesn't Help Dementia Patients

Once-Promising Alzheimer's Drug Just Failed a Key Test

Health news

Heart Health

Scans Show How Brain Fear Center Triggers Heart Attacks, Strokes

Health news
MICHAL CIZEK / AFP - Getty Images
Killer Christmas? Deaths Spike Around the Holidays, and It's Not the Cold Weather

Christmas Can Kill, Scientists Discover

Health news
Food Makers Pay for Study to Discredit Sugar Research

Soda, Candy Makers Question Sugar Research

Health news
6 Things an ER Doctor Wants You to Know About Heart Attacks

6 Things to Know About Sudden Heart Attacks

Heart Health
E-Cigarettes Are Dangerous to Children, Surgeon General Says

E-Cigarettes Dangerous to Kids: Surgeon-General

Health news
Where You Live Determines What Kills You

Where You Live Determines What Kills You

Health news
E-Cigarettes Dangerous to Kids: Surgeon-General

Health news
It Doesn't Take Much Smoking to Kill You, Study Finds

It Doesn't Take Much Smoking to Kill You

Health news
This Gene Might Affect How Much You Like to Drink

This Gene Might Help You Keep Sober

Health news
Lowering Cholesterol More With New Drugs Clears Arteries a Bit

For Cholesterol, Going Lower Clears Clogs

Heart Health
New Guidelines Broaden Statin Recommendations

New Guidelines Broaden Statin Recommendations

Heart Health

Sexual Health

ERIKA SANTELICES / AFP - Getty Images
New Trump Policy Will Cause More Abortions, Workers Say

Women's Health
Trump Broadens Reagan-Era Anti-Abortion Policy

U.S. news
Single Shot at Doctor's Office May Be Future of HIV Prevention

Single Shot at Doctor's Office May Be Future of HIV Prevention

OUT Health and Wellness
Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered

Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered

Zika Virus Outbreak
New Initiative Aims to Improve HIV Care for Black Gay Men

New Initiative Aims to Improve HIV Care for Black Gay Men

OUT Health and Wellness
What Will Trump Presidency Mean for Women's Health Abroad?

What Will Trump Presidency Mean for Women's Health?

Women's Health
Reports of PrEP's Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated, HIV Experts Say

Reports of PrEP's Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated

OUT Health and Wellness
Pre-Teens Need Just Two Doses of HPV Vaccine, Not Three: Feds

Teens Need Just 2 HPV Doses, Feds Say

Health news
Sexually Transmitted Disease Cases Hit New High in U.S.

Sexually Transmitted Disease Cases Hit New High in U.S.

Sexual Health

Allergies

Hera Food / Alamy
Feeding Babies Peanut Prevents Allergies: New Guidelines

Health news
bonchan / Shutterstock
How Bad Are Food Allergies? We Don't Know, Experts Say

Americans May Exaggerate Food Allergies

Health news
Mislabeled Ice Cream Recalled in 25 States

Mislabeled Ice Cream Recalled in 25 States

NBC New York
Could Generic EpiPen Actually Make More Money for Mylan?

Could Generic EpiPen Actually Make More Money for Mylan?

CNBC
Thumb Sucking, Nail Biting in Children May Protect Against Allergies

Thumb Suckers May Be Fending Off Allergies

TODAY.com
Fracking May Worsen Asthma in People Living Nearby

Fracking May Worsen Asthma

Health news
Thumb Suckers May Be Fending Off Allergies

TODAY.com
EpiPens See Price Spike
EpiPens See Price Spike

Allergies
Kansas Food Bank Helps Families With Allergies
Kansas Food Bank Helps Families With Allergies

U.S. news
Tick Bite Linked to Rise in Red Meat Allergies. Why Now?

Tick Bite Linked to Rise in Red Meat Allergies

Allergies
These Are the Cities Where Allergies Are the Worst
These Are the Cities Where Allergies Are the Worst

Allergies

Cancer

Glen Stubbe / AP
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Says He Has Prostate Cancer

U.S. news
Cancer Deaths Rise in Poor States, Fall Everywhere Else

Cancer Deaths Fall, Unless You're Poor

Cancer
Obamacare Saved Thousands From Colon Cancer Death, Report Finds

Obamacare Saved Thousands from Colon Cancer

Cancer
Skin Cancer Cream Killed Dogs, FDA Says

Skin Cancer Cream Killed Dogs, FDA Says

Health news
Study Finds New Way to Pinpoint Dangerous Prostate Cancer

This Test Can Tell If Your Prostate Cancer Will Come Back

Health news
Mammograms Aren't Perfect, American Cancer Society Top Doc Says

Top Cancer Doc Makes About-Face on Mammograms

Cancer
Mom Fighting for Her Life Gives Birth to 'Miracle' Quadruplets

Mom Fighting for Her Life Gives Birth to Quads

TODAY.com
Cancer Deaths Fell 25 Percent Since 1991

Cancer Deaths Fell 25 Percent Over Last 25 Years

Cancer
Colon Cancer Patients Seek Latest Treatments Through Social Media

Cancer Patients Find Support, Trials in Colontown

Cancer

Diabetes

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
Mary Tyler Moore's Biggest Role Was Diabetes Research

TODAY.com
Food Makers Pay for Study to Discredit Sugar Research

Soda, Candy Makers Question Sugar Research

Health news
Where You Live Determines What Kills You

Where You Live Determines What Kills You

Health news
Company Dumped Insulin Pill Idea Because It Cost too Much

Company Dumped Insulin Pill Idea Because It Cost too Much

Diabetes
Tax Sodas and Sugary Drinks, WHO Urges Governments

Tax Sweet Drinks To Cut Obesity, WHO Says

Health news
Here's Why Big Cities Are Healthier

Here's Why Big Cities Are Healthier

Health news
Tax Sodas and Sugary Drinks, WHO Urges Governments

Tax Sweet Drinks To Cut Obesity, WHO Says

Health news
Have Soda Company Donations Influenced Health Groups?

Have Soda Company Donations Influenced Health Groups?

Health news
Insulin Pump Vulnerable to Hacking, Johnson & Johnson Warns

Insulin Pump Could be Hacked, Company Warns

Health news
FDA Approves First 'Artificial Pancreas' for Diabetes

FDA Approves First 'Artificial Pancreas'

Diabetes
Sitting Really Can Kill You, Heart Experts Say

Sitting Really Can Kill You, Heart Experts Say

Heart Health

Obamacare

LO SCALZO/EPA/REX/Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Trump's Health Nominee Provides Few Details on Impact of Obamacare Order

Politics News
GOP Obamacare Replacement Would Give Power to States

GOP Obamacare Replacement Would Give Power to States

Health Care
Obamacare Saved Thousands From Colon Cancer Death, Report Finds

Obamacare Saved Thousands from Colon Cancer

Cancer
What's in a Name? Obamacare May Not Have Been Such a Hot One

Is Obamacare a Scapegoat for All Health Care Woes?

Health Care
Trump Signals 'Insurance for Everybody' in Health Care Replacement

Trump Signals Health Insurance 'for Everybody'

U.S. news
Tough Choices Loom on Long Road to Replacing Obamacare

The Long, Hard Road to Repealing Obamacare

President Obama: The Legacy
Schumer, Pelosi Attack GOP's Healthcare Agenda After Obama Meeting
Schumer, Pelosi Attack GOP's Healthcare Agenda After Obama Meeting

Congress
McCain Explains Why 'Obamacare Was Doomed to Fail'
McCain Explains Why 'Obamacare Was Doomed to Fail'

Elections
Trump: I'll Convene Special Session of Congress to Repeal Obamacare
Trump: I'll Convene Special Session of Congress to Repeal Obamacare

Elections