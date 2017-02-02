Feedback
Detergent Packets Pose Danger For Children's Eyes Detergent Packets Pose Danger For Children's Eyes Detergent Packets Pose Danger For Children's Eyes Detergent Packets Pose Danger For Children's Eyes

New Fertility Test Could Lead to Better Odds in IVF Treatments
New Fertility Test Could Lead to Better Odds in IVF Treatments

Trump Calls for Lower Drug Prices During Pharma Meeting
Trump Calls for Lower Drug Prices During Pharma Meeting

Researchers Discover Molecule to Fight Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug
Researchers Discover Molecule to Fight Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug

Airlines Accused of Discriminating Against Passengers With Nut Allergies
Airlines Accused of Discriminating Against Passengers With Nut Allergies

Norovirus, Contagious Virus With No Vaccine, Shuts Down Schools
Norovirus, Contagious Virus With No Vaccine, Shuts Down Schools

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
9.2 Million Signed on to Obamacare, Feds Say

Trump Admin Curbed Last-Minute Obamacare Surge, Ex-Official says

Obamacare Signups Curbed by Trump, Ex-Official Says

Doctors Make the Case for Obamacare or Something Like It

Doctors Write an Rx for Saving Obamacare

Obamacare Uncertainty is Scaring Off Health Insurance Companies

Obamacare Dithering Makes Insurers Nervous

Hawaii Tries To Save What It Can of Obamacare

Hawaii Tries To Save What It Can of Obamacare

Americans Need to Time Their Eating, Heart Experts Say

The Easy 7-Day Fitness Plan Anyone Can Master

The Easy 7-Day Fitness Plan Anyone Can Master

Nutella Panic: Could a Key Ingredient Cause Cancer?

Does Nutella Ingredient Cause Cancer?

Timing of Meals May Help You Burn More Fat

For 7th Year in a row This Diet Ranked 'Best'

For 7th Year in a Row This Diet Ranked 'Best'

Mediterranean Diet Could Save Your Brain, Study Finds

A Mediterranean Diet Could Save Your Brain

For 7th Year in a Row This Diet Ranked 'Best'

The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day

The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day

Trying to Get Flat Abs? Here Are 11 Foods That Can Help

Trying to Get Flat Abs? Here Are 11 Foods That Can Help

Three Easy Ab Exercises for a Strong Core
Three Easy Ab Exercises for a Strong Core

GNC Agrees to Pay $2 Million Fine, Examine Supplements It Sells

GNC Agrees to Pay $2 Million in Supplement Settlement

iStockphoto / Getty Images
Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows

Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows

Some Experts Say Trump Team's Falsehoods Are Classic 'Gaslighting'

Trump Team's Falsehoods Are Classic 'Gaslighting', Some Experts Say

Mental Health
Blue Monday: The 'Most Depressing Day of the Year' Is Debunked

Many Brits Are Feeling 'Blue' Today — But Shouldn't Be

Carrie Fisher, A Force for People with Mental Illness

Five Ways to Beat the Winter Blues
Five Ways to Beat the Winter Blues

Media for Medical / UIG via Getty Images
Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds

Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds

Ariana Lindquist / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
Study Finds New Way to Pinpoint Dangerous Prostate Cancer

This Test Can Tell If Your Prostate Cancer Will Come Back

The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day

The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day

Female Doctors Outperform Male Doctors, According to Study

Who's the Better Doctor? Try a Woman

Mumps at 10-Year High in 2016, Says CDC
2016 Has Been Worst Year for Mumps in a Decade

Why Don't Men Have Penis Bones?

Humans Don't Need Penis Bones. Here's Why

2016 Has Been Worst Year for Mumps in a Decade

Want to Improve Your Sex Life? Adopt This Personality Trait

Want to Improve Your Sex Life? Adopt This Personality Trait

Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered

Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered

Fresh New York HIV Cases Drop to Lowest Number Since 1981

New York HIV Cases Drop to Lowest Number Since 1981

New Study Shows Popular Pain Relievers May Pose Risk
Popular Pain Relievers May Pose Risk, New Study Finds

Randall Hill / The Washington Post via Getty Images file
Study Takes Look at How Big Events Fuel U.S. Sex Trafficking Study Takes Look at How Big Events Fuel U.S. Sex Trafficking Study Takes Look at How Big Events Fuel U.S. Sex Trafficking Study Takes Look at How Big Events Fuel U.S. Sex Trafficking

How Events Like the Super Bowl Fuel U.S. Sex Trafficking

Flight Attendants Train to Spot Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking: Flight Attendants Fight Back for Victims

Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds

Doctors Write an Rx for Saving Obamacare

'My 15 Minutes of Fame': Woman Speaks Out About Cruel Viral Photo

Woman Speaks Out About Cruel Photo That Went Viral

Courtesy of Shelia Fedrick
Flight Attendants Train to Spot Human Trafficking Flight Attendants Train to Spot Human Trafficking Flight Attendants Train to Spot Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking: Flight Attendants Fight Back for Victims

Jahi Chikwendiu / The Washington Post/Getty Images
Doctors Write an Rx for Saving Obamacare

Eye Injuries Linked to Liquid Laundry Packets Surge Among Kids

Child Eye Injuries Linked to Laundry Pods Surge

Homeopathic Teething Aid Contains Toxic Belladonna, FDA Says

FDA Finds Deadly Belladonna in Teething Products

Pediatricians Speak Out Against President Trump's Immigration Orders

Trump Immigration Orders Are 'Harmful,' Pediatricians Say

Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows

Trump Immigration Orders Are 'Harmful,' Pediatricians Say

Adorable Conjoined Twin Sisters Separated After Marathon Surgery

Conjoined Twins Separated After Marathon Surgery

6-year-old Paralyzed After Backbend Takes First Steps

Girl, 6, Paralyzed After Backbend Takes First Steps

Doctor Operates on Stuffed Toys to Put Kids at Ease
Doctor Operates on Stuffed Toys to Put Kids at Ease

Vaccines Are Safe. Study After Study Has Shown It

Asked and Answered: Vaccines Are Safe

Child Eye Injuries Linked to Laundry Pods Surge

Finnish Baby Boxes Could Save Infant Lives

Finnish Baby Boxes Could Save Infant Lives

Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids

Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids

How Much Does It Cost to Have a Kid? Try $13,000 a Year

Here's How Much It Costs to Raise a Child These Days

Caught on Camera: Dresser Falls on Twin Boys, One Toddler Saves the Other

Watch 2-Year-Old Save Trapped Twin Brother From Under Fallen Dresser

5 Things You Didn't Know About Nasty Norovirus

CDC Issues H7N9 Bird Flu Travel Warning

CDC Issues H7N9 Bird Flu Travel Warning

Brutal Stomach Flu Hits Communities Across the Country
Brutal Stomach Flu Hits Communities Across the Country

Watch Out for Bird Flu, WHO Says

Watch Out for Bird Flu, WHO Says

Home Remedies to Beat a Cold and Other Health Woes
Home Remedies to Beat a Cold and Other Health Woes

Flu Season is Getting Worse, CDC Says

Flu Season is Getting Worse, CDC Says

Vet Catches Bird Flu From a Cat in New York

Vet Catches Bird Flu From a Cat in New York

Bird Flu Infects Cats in New York Animal Shelter

Bird Flu Infects Cats in NYC Shelter

Birth Year May Affect Your Flu Risk. Here's How

How The Year You Were Born Affects Flu Risk

GREGORY BULL / ASSOCIATED PRESS
How to Protect Your Scalp From Sunburn How to Protect Your Scalp From Sunburn How to Protect Your Scalp From Sunburn

How to Protect Your Scalp From Sunburn

6 Important Things Your Body Might Be Trying to Tell You

6 Important Things Your Body Might Be Trying to Tell You

Patient Gets Seizure From Solving Sudoku Puzzle

Sun Salute: Millions Around World Bend and Twist for Yoga Day

Sun Salute: Millions Bend and Twist for World Yoga Day

Smell You Later! The Surprising Reason We Shake Hands

Sniff Test: The Surprising Reason We Shake Hands

#GOTscience: 'Game of Thrones' Plot Raises a Grisly Burning Question

#GOTscience: 'Game of Thrones' Raises Burning Question

Sniff Test: The Surprising Reason We Shake Hands

Germs of the New York Subway: Scores of Mysterious Microbes Found

What's Riding the NY Subway? Scores of Mysterious Microbes

'War Game': Mom Sues Pop Warner Football Over Son's Suicide

'War Game': Mom Sues Pop Warner Over Son's Suicide

This Is How Much Sleep You Should Be Getting
This Is How Much Sleep You Should Be Getting

'Ghost Boy': The Story of a Young Man Trapped in His Body
'Ghost Boy': The Story of a Young Man Trapped in His Body

Ohio Grandmother Wakes from Coma-like State, Gets Back to Life Ohio Grandmother Wakes from Coma-like State, Gets Back to Life Ohio Grandmother Wakes from Coma-like State, Gets Back to Life Ohio Grandmother Wakes from Coma-like State, Gets Back to Life

Ohio Grandma Was Expected to Die. Then She Woke Up

How Working Longer Benefits Health and Finances

A Mediterranean Diet Could Save Your Brain

The Real Brain Food Could Be Veggies and Olive Oil, Study Finds

Eat These Foods To Protect Your Brain From Shrinkage

New Medicare Regs Will Pay Doctors for Better Care

New Medicare Regs Pay Doctors for Better Care

Who's the Better Doctor? Try a Woman

Family Blasts Police Shooting of Francisco Serna, Unarmed Senior

Family Blasts Police Shooting of Unarmed Senior

World's Oldest Living Person Turns 117

World's Oldest Living Person Turns 117

Promising Alzheimer's Drug Doesn't Help Dementia Patients

Once-Promising Alzheimer's Drug Just Failed a Key Test

Americans Need to Time Their Eating, Heart Experts Say

Here's How Stress Might Cause Heart Attacks, Strokes

Scans Show How Brain Fear Center Triggers Heart Attacks, Strokes

Killer Christmas? Deaths Spike Around the Holidays, and It's Not the Cold Weather

Christmas Can Kill, Scientists Discover

Food Makers Pay for Study to Discredit Sugar Research

Soda, Candy Makers Question Sugar Research

Where You Live Determines What Kills You

Where You Live Determines What Kills You

6 Things an ER Doctor Wants You to Know About Heart Attacks

6 Things to Know About Sudden Heart Attacks

Where You Live Determines What Kills You

E-Cigarettes Are Dangerous to Children, Surgeon General Says

E-Cigarettes Dangerous to Kids: Surgeon-General

It Doesn't Take Much Smoking to Kill You, Study Finds

It Doesn't Take Much Smoking to Kill You

This Gene Might Affect How Much You Like to Drink

This Gene Might Help You Keep Sober

Lowering Cholesterol More With New Drugs Clears Arteries a Bit

For Cholesterol, Going Lower Clears Clogs

Media for Medical / UIG via Getty Images
Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds

Global Gag Rule Will Cause More Abortions, Not Fewer, Groups Say

New Trump Policy Will Cause More Abortions, Workers Say

Trump Reinstates, Broadens Reagan-Era Anti-Abortion Policy

Trump Broadens Reagan-Era Anti-Abortion Policy

Single Shot at Doctor's Office May Be Future of HIV Prevention

Single Shot at Doctor's Office May Be Future of HIV Prevention

Should I Worry About Zika? Your Questions Answered

New Initiative Aims to Improve HIV Care for Black Gay Men

New Initiative Aims to Improve HIV Care for Black Gay Men

What Will Trump Presidency Mean for Women's Health Abroad?

What Will Trump Presidency Mean for Women's Health?

Reports of PrEP's Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated, HIV Experts Say

Reports of PrEP's Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated

Pre-Teens Need Just Two Doses of HPV Vaccine, Not Three: Feds

Teens Need Just 2 HPV Doses, Feds Say

Hera Food / Alamy
New Peanut Allergy Guidance: Most Kids Should Try Peanuts New Peanut Allergy Guidance: Most Kids Should Try Peanuts New Peanut Allergy Guidance: Most Kids Should Try Peanuts

Feeding Babies Peanut Prevents Allergies: New Guidelines

bonchan / Shutterstock
How Bad Are Food Allergies? We Don't Know, Experts Say

Americans May Exaggerate Food Allergies

Mislabeled Ice Cream Recalled in 25 States

Mislabeled Ice Cream Recalled in 25 States

Could Generic EpiPen Actually Make More Money for Mylan?

Could Generic EpiPen Actually Make More Money for Mylan?

Thumb Sucking, Nail Biting in Children May Protect Against Allergies

Thumb Suckers May Be Fending Off Allergies

Fracking May Worsen Asthma in People Living Nearby

Fracking May Worsen Asthma

Thumb Suckers May Be Fending Off Allergies

EpiPens See Price Spike
EpiPens See Price Spike

Kansas Food Bank Helps Families With Allergies
Kansas Food Bank Helps Families With Allergies

Tick Bite Linked to Rise in Red Meat Allergies. Why Now?

Tick Bite Linked to Rise in Red Meat Allergies

These Are the Cities Where Allergies Are the Worst
These Are the Cities Where Allergies Are the Worst

Syrian Boy with Cancer in Limbo After Trump Executive Order

Day After Collapse, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Says He Has Prostate Cancer

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Says He Has Prostate Cancer

Cancer Deaths Rise in Poor States, Fall Everywhere Else

Cancer Deaths Fall, Unless You're Poor

Obamacare Saved Thousands From Colon Cancer Death, Report Finds

Obamacare Saved Thousands from Colon Cancer

Skin Cancer Cream Killed Dogs, FDA Says

Skin Cancer Cream Killed Dogs, FDA Says

This Test Can Tell If Your Prostate Cancer Will Come Back

Mammograms Aren't Perfect, American Cancer Society Top Doc Says

Top Cancer Doc Makes About-Face on Mammograms

Mom Fighting for Her Life Gives Birth to 'Miracle' Quadruplets

Mom Fighting for Her Life Gives Birth to Quads

Cancer Deaths Fell 25 Percent Since 1991

Cancer Deaths Fell 25 Percent Over Last 25 Years

Americans Need to Time Their Eating, Heart Experts Say

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
Mary Tyler Moore Was a Passionate Advocate for Diabetes Research

Mary Tyler Moore's Biggest Role Was Diabetes Research

Soda, Candy Makers Question Sugar Research

Where You Live Determines What Kills You

Here's Why Big Cities Are Healthier

Here's Why Big Cities Are Healthier

Company Dumped Insulin Pill Idea Because It Cost too Much

Company Dumped Insulin Pill Idea Because It Cost too Much

Here's Why Big Cities Are Healthier

Tax Sodas and Sugary Drinks, WHO Urges Governments

Tax Sweet Drinks To Cut Obesity, WHO Says

Have Soda Company Donations Influenced Health Groups?

Have Soda Company Donations Influenced Health Groups?

Insulin Pump Vulnerable to Hacking, Johnson & Johnson Warns

Insulin Pump Could be Hacked, Company Warns

FDA Approves First 'Artificial Pancreas' for Diabetes

FDA Approves First 'Artificial Pancreas'

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
9.2 Million Signed on to Obamacare, Feds Say

Obamacare Signups Curbed by Trump, Ex-Official Says

Doctors Write an Rx for Saving Obamacare

Obamacare Dithering Makes Insurers Nervous

Hawaii Tries To Save What It Can of Obamacare

On Obamacare's Last Sign Up Day, Fate of Health Care Law Remains Uncertain

On the Last Day to Get Obamacare, Its Fate Is Still Uncertain

Obamacare Deadline Is Here - Should You Sign Up?

Obamacare Deadline Is Here. Should You Sign Up?

Americans Fear They'll Lose Coverage With Obamacare Repeal: Poll

Americans Worry They'll Lose Health Insurance: Poll

Trump Administration Kills Obamacare Ads

Trump Administration Kills Obamacare Ads

