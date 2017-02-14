Here’s What Health Insurance Coverage Looks Like Now

New federal government health insurance statistics show the rate of people going without health insurance fell below 9 percent for the first time in 2016.

There wasn't a big change from 2015 to last year, but the latest numbers from the National Center for Health Statistics show the Affordable Care Act continued to get more people covered by health insurance of some sort.

This map based on new statistics from the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows where in the U.S. people still lack health insurance. Sam Petulla, NBC News / CDC/NCHS

The numbers also show that by far the most Americans are covered by private insurance provided by an employer and fewer than 5 percent were covered on the Obamacare exchanges, where people who don't have employer coverage can buy private plans.

"About 20.4 million fewer persons lacked health insurance coverage in the first 9 months of 2016 compared with 2010 (48.6 million or 16 percent)," the NCHS, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in the report.

"In the first 9 months of 2016, 28.2 million (8.8 percent) persons of all ages were uninsured at the time of interview," it added. The NCHS estimates that 400,000 more people got insurance between 2015 and 2016 but said the calculation wasn't statistically significant.

Rates were higher for minorities. The NCHS found that 24.7 percent of Hispanics and 15 percent of African-Americans lacked health insurance in 2016 but Obamacare has been bringing the numbers down.

"Hispanic adults had the greatest percentage point decrease in the uninsured rate between 2013 (40.6 percent) and the first 9 months of 2016 (24.7 percent)," the NCHS said.

Here's where Americans got their health insurance in 2016: