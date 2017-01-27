Certain brands of "homeopathic" teething products contain belladonna, a toxic chemical, and shouldn't be used, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The company that makes Hyland's homeopathic teething products has refused to recall them so the FDA said it was issuing a warning.

FDA. Jason Reed / REUTERS, FILE

"Laboratory analysis found inconsistent amounts of belladonna, a toxic substance, in certain homeopathic teething tablets, sometimes far exceeding the amount claimed on the label," the FDA said in a statement.

They're made by Standard Homeopathic Company in Los Angeles.

Belladonna is an extract of the deadly nightshade plant. It has hallucinogenic qualities but is highly toxic in large amounts.

“ The agency is unaware of any proven health benefit of the products, which are labeled to relieve teething symptoms in children.”

"The body's response to belladonna in children under 2 years of age is unpredictable and puts them at unnecessary risk," said Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "We recommend that parents and caregivers not give these homeopathic teething tablets to children and seek advice from their health care professional for safe alternatives."

Many studies have shown that homeopathic products do not benefit health in the ways they are marketed. The FDA does not approve such products but can work to get dangerous food or drug products of any kind removed from the market.

That's because of a law passed by Congress called DSHEA — the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 that exempts "natural" products, vitamins and supplements from FDA supervision.

"Homeopathic teething products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safety or effectiveness. The agency is unaware of any proven health benefit of the products, which are labeled to relieve teething symptoms in children," the FDA said.

"The FDA recommends that consumers stop using these products marketed by Hyland's immediately and dispose of any in their possession," the FDA said.

"In November 2016, Raritan Pharmaceuticals (East Brunswick, New Jersey) recalled three belladonna-containing homeopathic products, two of which were marketed by CVS."

The FDA also gave advice to parents.

"Consumers should seek medical care immediately if their child experiences seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating, or agitation after using homeopathic teething products."