Confirmation hearings start Wednesday in the Senate for Dr. Scott Gottlieb, nominated to head the Food and Drug Administration.

They're not expected to go smoothly and some of Gottlieb's critics have struck on what they think is a persuasive angle against him: they say he'll be weak in fighting the opioid epidemic, because he is so pro-industry.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee hearing will look at Gottlieb's record, which is extensive. He's a Washington fixture, with a medical degree, experience at the FDA and in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb is seen in this American Enterprise Institute photo released in Washington, DC, U.S., March 10, 2017. American Enterprise Institute via Reuters

Gottlieb is a fellow at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute and a respected health policy analyst. But his critics cite his also considerable ties to the drug industry and his role at New Enterprise Associates, which bills itself as the world's largest venture capital firm. It invests heavily in medical technology and healthcare companies.

Related: 78 Die From Opioid Overdoses Daily

"Trump's nominee to be the next FDA commissioner, Dr. Gottlieb, is entangled in an unprecedented web of close financial and business ties to the pharmaceutical industry and was no doubt chosen because he is well-suited to carry out the president's reckless, ill-informed vision for deregulating the FDA's review and approval process for prescription medications, including opioids," said Dr. Michael Carome, director of Public Citizen's Health Research Group.

"This is going to be a highly controversial nominee," Carome told reporters on a conference call.

"Dr. Gottlieb has had a cozy relationship with big drug companies for decades," added Sherrod Brown, a Democratic senator from Ohio. "He has supported allowing those same companies to rush their drugs — including potentially addictive opioid painkillers — onto the market before we're sure that they're safe," Brown added.

“ Dr. Gottlieb has had a cozy relationship with big drug companies for decades.”

"He's called into question the Drug Enforcement Administration's authority to police opioids, despite the fact that these prescription drugs are often sold on the black market. And he's defended industry's efforts to market new drugs and devices with minimal safety oversight."

The opioid epidemic has the attention of Congress, President Donald Trump, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health experts alike.

There's no debate over its devastating effects, with deaths hitting a new high each year.

Gottlieb sought to reassure his critics.

"I think this is a public health emergency on the order of Ebola and Zika," Gottlieb said at the hearing.

Related: Nearly 12,000 Kids Poisoned by Opioids

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat, says the FDA has done too little to control opioid misuse.

"For years, the FDA has granted unfettered access to Big Pharma and its addictive opioid painkillers to the American public," Markey told the teleconference.

"The result is a prescription drug, heroin and fentanyl epidemic of tragic proportions and the greatest public health crisis our nation currently faces," he added. "At a time when we need its leader to break the stronghold of big pharmaceutical companies on the FDA, Dr. Scott Gottlieb will not do the job."

But Gottlieb agreed the FDA had acted too slowly to address the overuse of opioids to treat pain.

"I think in order to address it now, the types of actions that we are going to need to take are going to be more dramatic, perhaps, than the types of actions we would have taken 10 years ago," Gottlieb said at the hearing. He said the FDA alone cannot fix the crisis.

“ At a time when we need its leader to break the stronghold of big pharmaceutical companies on the FDA , Dr. Scott Gottlieb will not do the job.”

Related: To Cut Opioid Overdoses, Watch Doctors

Gottlieb, a cancer survivor — he had Hodgkin's lymphoma — has the support of other groups, including the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, where he's an adviser.

"We deeply respect Dr. Gottlieb's experience in health care and particularly his experience with the issues that patients with cancer and providers face, and we look forward to working together to accomplish the goal of high-quality cancer care for all Americans," said Dr. Robert Carlson, CEO of the NCCN.