Mining the data from Americans' medical records may not sound exciting, but it can yield some fascinating information.

Amino, a company that examines the data from electronic insurance claims, took a look at the reports of physical injuries in its database, and developed a graphic to show the most disproportionately common injury in every state.

Amino

The results, ranging from insect bites to sprains, come from every physical injury diagnosis in Amino's health insurance claims database from 2012 to 2016. There are more than 3,000 codes that describe physical injuries, so Amino grouped them under common names like "bruising" and "fall."

Those are injuries that happen everywhere, so to dig deeper into each state, the company "compared each injury's frequency per state with the national frequency. That allowed us to determine which injuries were disproportionately more or less common in each state, compared to the nation as whole."

Amino points out a few broad trends: "Suffocation" was prevalent in six of the eight mountain states, while there were a disproportionate number of concussions in Massachusetts.

Here's a full list of the findings: