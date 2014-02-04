Skip navigation
Image: David Plouffe
"For those of us who had been Obama supporters and received dozens, if not hundreds of e-mails throughout the campaign from David Plouffe, you came away with the feeling that you knew this guy and wanted to know more," Viking President Clara Ferraro told the AP.
Obama campaign head gets big book deal
David Plouffe has agreed to a seven-figure deal to write a book about last year's presidential election. “The Audacity to Win: The Inside Story and Lessons of Barack Obama's Historic Victory” will also detail the business lessons of a $1 billion start-up.
Charles Rex Arbogast / AP
