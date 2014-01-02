Skip navigation
Mandela leaves $4.1 million to family, schools, ANC
Anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela left some 46 million rand ($4.1 million) in assets to family members, former staff, several schools and South Africa's ruling party, his will executors said Monday. Full story
Suspected Islamists kill 62 in Nigeria; 22 in church
Togo seizes tusks of 500 dead elephants
US missile strike targets Somali militant leader
US family to try rescue effort for S.Sudanese orphans
South Sudan rivals sign ceasefire deal
'Exceptional': Miner finds 29.6-carat blue diamond
Several arrested for being gay in Nigeria under new law
Nigerian president signs anti-gay bill into law
  New Leader of Central African Republic Orders Crackdown
Celebratory gunfire as C. African Republic leader quits
Ex-soldier who wanted to help al-Qaeda gets 7 years
US deploys small military team to Somalia
Central African Republic crisis: 'Like Darfur, plus anarchy'
Safari club calls in FBI over rhino-hunt death threats
African migrants protest Israel detention policy
Marines evacuate US Embassy staff from South Sudan
US missionaries to fly out of South Sudan
Time running out for US missionaries in South Sudan
'Terrorist' grenade wounds 10 at Kenya nightclub
233 migrants rescued from 33-foot boat off Italy
'Missiles' fly over US missionary fleeing orphanage

  
  


  World news  
Castaway's parents thought they would never see him again
Scotland legalizes same-sex marriage
Weapons deal strengthened Assad: US intel chief
Outcry over the fate of Sochi's stray dogs
Olympic construction leaves Sochi residents in the cold
  U.S. news  
Hoffman withdrew $1,200 hours before death: sources
NYC mayor will skip St. Pat's parade over gay ban
Indiana man back home 18 years after abduction
32 states in the path of another wild storm
Judge vows quick ruling on Va. marriage ban
Africa video  
Image: A woman holds her child as she awaits medical attention at the Halo health post in Halo village, a drought-stricken area in Oromia region in Ethiopia
Reuters
El Nino Threatens Millions in Ethiopia, as NBC News' Gabe Joselow Reports
The African nation is suffering its worst drought since the 1984 famine that killed hundreds of thousands of people and led to a worldwide response.
Ugandan Police Fire Tear Gas at Election Rally
Tiger Jumps Higher Than Fence to Catch Meat Treat
