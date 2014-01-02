- MSN
- Outlook.com
- More
- Bing
- NBCNews.comsites & shows:
- TODAY
- Nightly News
- Meet the Press
- Dateline
- Morning Joe
- Hardball
- All In
- Maddow
- Last Word
- msnbc
-
Africa video
El Nino Threatens Millions in Ethiopia, as NBC News' Gabe Joselow Reports
The African nation is suffering its worst drought since the 1984 famine that killed hundreds of thousands of people and led to a worldwide response.
Want more world news?
Follow @NBCNewsWorld for your daily fix of compelling stories from around the globe.
Slideshow
Nelson Mandela: A revolutionary's life
View images of civil rights leader Nelson Mandela, who went from anti-apartheid activist to prisoner to South Africa's first black president.
more photos
Slideshow
One woman's story of surviving 20 years of conflict in Uganda
Despite losing her leg, her son and two husbands to violence, Filda Adoch cares for her larger extended family, meeting each day with a resilient outlook.
more photos
Multimedia
A diamond’s journey
From the mines in Africa, to polishers in India, to retailers in the West, follow a diamond's global path to market. (Enhanced with audio)
Slideshow
Famine strikes East Africa
Somali refugees are seeking shelter in Mogadishu and Kenya from extreme drought and hunger in what the UN's refugee agency is calling the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.
more photos
Slideshow
Zimbabwe, a nation in decline
Take a look at the country's tumultuous path since independence.
more photos
Sponsored links
Resource guide