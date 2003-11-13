In the trenches of the ‘spam wars’

Spam is an ever-increasing annoyance for consumers, but it is far more than that for those serving on the front lines of the bruising battle over junk e-mail and — some would say — the future of the Internet. For them, it also is the root of the hardball legal tactics, hacking, harassment and death threats that are the hazards of their chosen vocation.

At the heart of the fight lies a deceptively simple two-part question: How much — if any — junk e-mail should Internet users have to tolerate in their in-boxes and how can the flow be controlled?

But with the rising tide of spam — or unsolicited commercial bulk e-mail, as it’s more accurately known — the search for a middle ground between “none” and “as much as we care to send” is growing ever more difficult.

“An absolutely guaranteed way to create an irreconcilable conflict is to have two different groups of people with conflicting memories of the good old days,” is how John Levine, a board member of the Coalition Against Unsolicited Commercial E-Mail and operator of the spam-reporting service abuse.net, sums up the dispute.

Starkly divergent views

John Levine

“In this case, you have the marketers’ good old days, when they could send mail to anyone they wanted, and the online community’s good old days on Arpanet, when you couldn’t send any commercial e-mail,” said Levine, who also is the author of “The Internet for Dummies.”

The level of hostility — high to begin with — has escalated with the adoption of increasingly sophisticated tactics by nefarious spammers, including the use of hijacked computers to send spam and identity theft to evade detection.

Such actions have hardened the zero-tolerance attitude of some in the anti-spam community and fueled the development of what is considered by some to be the online equivalent of a weapon of mass destruction — the anonymously run SPEWS (Spam Prevention Early Warning System).

SPEWS lists swaths of Internet real estate (IP addresses) that are known to be sources of spam, belong to spam-friendly Internet service providers or host Web sites advertised in spam. The list is used by some ISPs and network administrators to block e-mail from would-be spammers before it is sent, which sometimes results in “inadvertent blocking” of messages from Internet users and ISPs that have nothing to do with spam.

‘Vigilantes of the Internet'

“The people who are blacklisting ... are enacting their own revenge against people they decide on their own are guilty of spamming,” said Mark Felstein, a Florida attorney who is suing the unidentified operators of SPEWS for allegedly damaging his also unidentified clients. “They’re the vigilantes of the Internet.”

It is against this backdrop of hostility and distrust that the virtual combat unfolds each day, as enemies assume their posts at computers around the world and launch rapid-strike ad campaigns and real-time counteroffensives. The fighting intensifies by night, when the roughly 200 big-time spammers said to be responsible for 90 percent of the world’s junk e-mail, often working together in loosely grouped “spam gangs,” send their junk e-mail flying around the globe in numbers that would make a Pentagon accountant blanch.

The battlefield is vast, confusing and rapidly changing, as spammers shift the locations from which they are carrying out their bombardments in order to foil efforts to trace them. This, in turn, triggers repeated scrambles among the trackers to find, filter and report the new spam in hopes of getting ISPs to quickly kick the spammers off their networks.

It is difficult to tell the players without a scorecard, as many are not who they appear to be.

Virtually every spammer claims to be a legitimate e-mail marketer who only sends ads to customers who have “opted in,” or agreed to receive them. But some who swear they follow such business practices are criminals and cons who use every ruse available — both technical and rhetorical — to mislead and obfuscate their true activities.

Who’s telling the truth?

Scott Richter

The difficulty in determing who is telling the truth and who isn’t is clearly illustrated by Scott Richter, 31, who ran bars and restaurants and managed real estate before jumping into direct marketing four years ago.

Richter told MSNBC.com that his Colorado company, OptInRealBig.com, is frequently added to blacklists and other spam registries “not because we do anything wrong, but because the vigilantes have their own personal agenda against commercial e-mail.”

But Spamhaus.org, which maintains the Registry Of Known Spam Operations (ROKSO), a ledger of world’s most prodigious spammers, says that Richter is a “long-term professional ‘porn and pills’ spammer who operates opt-out spamming under the guise of opt-in.”

Ronnie Scelson, a 30-year-old resident of Slidell, La., known as the “Cajun Spammer,” is one of the few practitioners of the secretive trade to acknowledge that he uses a variety of dodgy techniques to get his spam out, but maintains that he does so because anti-spammers have forced him to take such steps so he can remain in business.

Long considered one of the world’s biggest spammers but currently in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings, Scelson said he views his battle with the anti-spam forces as a defense of the principles of freedom and the American dream and vows to continue speaking out no matter what the cost.

‘I'm willing to die'

“I’m willing to die for what I believe in,” he said. “Look at Martin Luther King (Jr.). When they assassinated him, that’s when everything changed.”

Others take a calmer view of the struggle, as they try to make a living either by e-mailing ads for products and services to consumers or by devising ways to stem or eliminate the rising tide of spam.

Mary Youngblood, 34, head of Earthlink’s abuse team, said she is able to put her training as a suicide prevention counselor to good use in talking to people who have had their accounts canceled for violating the ISP’s terms of service.

“Having that training helps me to appraise situations and not to start ticking off people before I know what’s going on,” she said.

Youngblood also said that while she loves the thrill of the chase — she and her team conducted the investigation that led to the indictment of “Buffalo spammer” Howard Carmack — she doesn’t go home angry.