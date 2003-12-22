Friday, Dec. 12

Scramble

I am sensing there is a scramble going on in the Braun campaign. The California swing for next week has been postponed. The press spokesperson tells me it was not written in stone, but I was in the room and have the video of when Braun and her staff were making plans for the California trip.

Now, the campaign strategy has quickly shifted to spend more time in New Hampshire. Also, a trip to Nashville on Friday was hastily added on Thursday. And, the December 31st deadline for the matching funds that could bring $300,000 into the campaign in February, is getting closer, Ireland continues to be concerned about making the date.

ABC off-air reporter pulled

ABC has pulled the off air reporter covering the Braun campaign. Ms. Braun has already had a difficult time getting play in the media, now she is likely to get even less. The candidate responded with a news release that says "The Ambassador Decries Media Election Tampering." The statement also says: "ABC has clearly cast its vote for the proposition that "he who has the gold rules" by marginalizing the candidacies of the only woman, only minorities and the left. ABC off air reporters were also removed from the Kucinich and Sharpton camps.



Wednesday, Dec. 10

New Hampshire meet and greet

What a difference a candidate can make just by looking a potential voter in the eye and shaking their hand. I arrived at "The Little Diner that Could" in Contoocook, New Hampshire just a few moments before Carol Moseley Braun walked in to meet potential voters. When I asked whether the candidate had arrived yet, the small number of late breakfast diners were not all that familiar with Braun, but when she arrived, a couple of those diners became star struck and taken in with this presidential candidate who bothered to stop by just to say "hi". However, I should add, one woman said she just might change her vote after meeting Braun, the diner owner said she would vote for an African American Woman who was willing to make the run, and one man at the counter said his vote was still up for grabs.

Meantime, outside Braun happened upon a group of students on a field trip to serve food at a home for Senior Citizens. Ms. Braun applauded their community service. The teens thought it was way cool to meet a presidential candidate and say it's time for a female president.

More dropout rumor response

Braun seems to be very aware of rumors or questions going around that she is dropping out. I asked whether those rumors are hurting her campaign. She says it's hard to say because she's never been able to raise big money, and just about the same amount of money is coming in to the campaign.

Tuesday, Dec. 9

No comment on Gore

Braun camp has “no comment” on Al Gore endorsing Dean. Spokeswoman Loretta Kane says it’s been the tradition of the campaign not to comment on other campaigns.