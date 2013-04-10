- MSN
- Outlook.com
- More
- Bing
- NBCNews.comsites & shows:
- TODAY
- Nightly News
- Meet the Press
- Dateline
- Morning Joe
- Hardball
- All In
- Maddow
- Last Word
- msnbc
-
The Obama administration may have backed down after a decade of fighting over emergency contraception, but don’t expect to see Plan B, or any other morning-after birth control product, out from behind the counter anytime soon. Full story
Msnbc.com readers reveal that even good health insurance is no guarantee of covered care.