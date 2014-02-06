Key device in BP disaster wasn't recertified
A critical device at the center of an investigation into the Gulf oil rig explosion didn't undergo a rigorous recertification process in 2005 as required, a worker told investigators Wednesday. Full story
A newly discovered type of oil-eating microbe suddenly is flourishing in the Gulf of Mexico and gobbling up the BP spill at a much faster rate than expected, scientists reported. Full story
Scientists debate how aggressive to be in getting rid of oil in one of the most delicate parts of the Gulf ecosystem. Msnbc.com's Kari Huus reports. Full story
Pete Yarborough, a trucker who hauled seafood until the BP oil spill hit, and about 800 other households are under pressure to buy or get out of the state-owned cottages they've been living in since Hurricane Katrina left them homeless. Full story
A Coast Guard official leading a probe of the Deepwater Horizon rig explosion was accused of violating the rights of the rig's captain and top manager, as well as intimidating a witness. Full story
A boom from the speakers at church was all it took to send Paula Walker back to that moment of horror on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig. Full story