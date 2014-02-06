Skip navigation
Disaster in the Gulf
Image: Nancy Sutley, Bob Graham, William Reilly
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Key device in BP disaster wasn't recertified

A critical device at the center of an investigation into the Gulf oil rig explosion didn't undergo a rigorous recertification process in 2005 as required, a worker told investigators Wednesday. Full story

Image: Oil broken up by microbes
Hoi-Ying Holman group
New microbe found eating Gulf oil spill

A newly discovered type of oil-eating microbe suddenly is flourishing in the Gulf of Mexico and  gobbling up the BP spill at a much faster rate than expected, scientists reported. Full story

BP was warned of gas danger, contractor says
Compensation czar takes charge of $20 billion BP fund
Oil spill investigators focus on communication
Nightly News coverage
  Gulf business owners say BP skimping on payments
Timeline
The Cleanup
Kari Huss / msnbc.com

Oiled marshes: Intervene or keep hands off?

Scientists debate how aggressive to be in getting rid of oil in one of the most delicate parts of the Gulf ecosystem. Msnbc.com's Kari Huus reports. Full story

How do oil skimmers work?
Cutter heads home after Gulf spill duty
$1 billion venture in works to fight Gulf spills
Image:
Gerald Herbert / AP

The Impact
Pete Yarborough
Rogelio V. Solis / AP

Oil spill adds to housing woes for Katrina victims

Pete Yarborough, a trucker who hauled seafood until the BP oil spill hit, and about 800 other households are under pressure to buy or get out of the state-owned cottages they've been living in since Hurricane Katrina left them homeless. Full story

Safe seafood? Shrimpers worry as season opens
22-mile-long oily plume mapped near BP site
The Accident
Image: Curt Kuchta
Patrick Semansky / AP

Deepwater Horizon captain, manager feel targeted at hearing

A Coast Guard official leading a probe of the Deepwater Horizon rig explosion was accused of violating the rights of the rig's captain and top manager, as well as intimidating a witness. Full story

Paula Walker
David J. Phillip / AP

Emotional toll for some rig survivors

A boom from the speakers at church was all it took to send Paula Walker back to that moment of horror on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig. Full story

Exploded rig's owner exploits offshore status
Newsweek: The oil spill by the numbers
