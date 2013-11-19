- MSN
- Outlook.com
- More
- Bing
- NBCNews.comsites & shows:
- TODAY
- Nightly News
- Meet the Press
- Dateline
- Morning Joe
- Hardball
- All In
- Maddow
- Last Word
- msnbc
-
MORE ON THE TSUNAMI
Slide shows: Tsunami
Before and after
Flip between images of destruction immediately after the Dec. 26, 2004 tsunami and one year later to see how the impacted nations have recovered and survived.
Slide show
Tsunami satellite imagery
Click to see the large-scale havoc wreaked upon Asia's coastlines by the tsunamis of Dec. 26.
Slide show
Animal kingdom
Click "launch" for a look at how the tsunami impacted nature’s world.
Sponsored links
Resource guide