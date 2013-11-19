Skip navigation
Taliban surpasses weakened al-Qaida
As violence rises in Afghanistan, the power balance between insurgent groups has shifted, with a weakened al-Qaida relying increasingly on the Taliban. Full story


Obama describes rationale for Afghanistan
Dec. 14: 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl joins the Morning Joe panel to discuss the interviews with the president over the weekend.
Politicians clash over 9/11 trial
9/11 trial coming to New York City
INTERACTIVE
Al-Qaida's reach
For nearly two decades, al-Qaida and groups it's inspired have tried to attack U.S. and other Western targets across the world, with mixed results.
NBC News correspondents and producers around the globe share their insight on news events.

  Terrorism Q&A
NBC News analyst Roger Cressey answers questions about terrorism on Newsvine.

Terrorist dogma
How al-Qaida gets its message from there to here
Al-Qaida’s leader
Background on the man behind the deadliest terrorist organization in the world
Images of 9/11 and aftermath
  Sept. 11: Attack on America
See images from the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
World Trade Center Attack - Aftermath
  Aftermath of Sept. 11 attacks
See images from the days and weeks following the attacks.
PLEASE NOTE: These galleries contain images that may be disturbing to some users.

