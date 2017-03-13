On Sunday night, a fortunate few at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas got to see the world premiere of "Bill Nye: Science Guy." The documentary aims to discover "the man behind the bowtie" as it explores Nye's celebrity, his impact on science, and follows him on the crusade against climate change deniers.

Hours later, NBC MACH editorial director David Freeman sat down with Nye to discuss the film and take questions from fans on Facebook about his upcoming Netflix show and future political aspirations, how to best educate the young and old on climate change, and why it now takes bravery to be a scientist.

"I definitely feel under fire, but as I say all the time, I've got to go into the lion's den. It's something in my nature..." Nye said. "Ultimately the scientific method and mainstream science will win out."

Watch the full interview above, and join the conversation on Facebook.