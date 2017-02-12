Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Sanders Prefers Behind Democratic Party Reform Over a Splinter Party 1:59 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/875533379955" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders rejected a movement to draft him into starting a new political party, telling "Meet The Press" on Sunday that his focus right now is on the Democratic Party as a whole.

"Right now I am working to bring fundamental reform to the Democratic Party, to open the door to the Democratic Party," said Sanders, who lost the Democratic presidential nomination to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton last year.

A group of former staff members and delegates for Sanders launched an effort last week called "Draft Bernie for A People's Party," which they called "nationwide effort" to convince the senator "to found a new party rooted in the progressive principles that awoke a political revolution during his campaign for the presidency."