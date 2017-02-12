Play Facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After a federal appeals court upheld a lower court judge's decision to freeze the Trump administration's travel ban from seven countries, White House Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller said Sunday that officials are considering all of their options to put the ban back in place.

That could mean an appeal of the 9th Circuit Court decision, additional executive actions, or other options, Miller said. The adviser played a key role in drafting the controversial order.

The administration is "pursuing every single possible action to keep our country safe from terrorism," he said, adding that he knows every branch of government is equal but there's "no such thing as judicial supremacy."

Miller said he believes the president has the power to choose who enters the country, and that the seven nations were chosen "based upon the threat they assess today and in the future."

"A district judge in Seattle cannot make immigration law for the United States," Miller later claimed, saying he believes the judge can't give foreign nationals immigration rights they do not have, and can't prevent a president from stopping Syrian refugees from entering the country.

Asked whether President Trump has confidence in his National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Miller told "Meet The Press" host Chuck Todd that he should ask the president or White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

"I'm here today as a policy adviser," Miller said.

A senior intelligence official told NBC News that Flynn talked about hacking-related sanctions with Russia before President Trump took office, which conflicts with statements by Vice President Mike Pence and White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

White House official did not give Miller "anything to say" on the matter, he said. "Asked and answered, Chuck."

"It's not for me to tell you what's on the president's mind," he said.

Asked whether misleading the president would be a fireable offense inside the Trump White House, Miller said it wasn't up to him to answer hypotheticals. "It's a sensitive matter."