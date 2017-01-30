Feedback
advertisement
Chuck Todd

Meet The Press with Chuck Todd SUNDAY MORNINGS

Full Episodes MTP Daily

MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds

 

Look back at the some of the biggest names in politics, culture and world affairs from 70 years of Meet the Press history. #MTP70

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

First Read

Video
MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds

MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds

First Read
Meet The Press 01-29-17

Meet The Press 01-29-17

First Read
Chaos Defines Trump's First Week in Office

First Read: Chaos Defines Trump's First Week in Office

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: The Crowd Size Fight Goes On (and On, and On)

First Read's Morning Clips: The Crowd Size Fight Goes On (and On, and On)

First Read
How Trump is Already Reshaping the GOP

First Read: How Trump is Already Reshaping the GOP

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: How Trump's Immigration Actions Could Work

First Read's Morning Clips: How Trump's Immigration Actions Could Work

First Read

MTP Daily

If it’s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, it’s MTP Daily.

Play All

ComPRESSed

The best moments from Meet the Press in under two minutes. We call it Compressed.

Play All

FULL INTERVIEWS

DATA DOWNLOAD

advertisement

MTP Originals

Meet The Candidates

Decision 2016

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Analysis: Did Democrats Miss the Boat on the Women's March? Analysis: Did Democrats Miss the Boat on the Women's March? Analysis: Did Democrats Miss the Boat on the Women's March?

Analysis: Did Democrats Miss the Boat on Women's March?

Elections
Benjamin Lowy / Reportage by Getty Images
Reality TV to U.S. President: Donald Trump's Road to the White House
Gallery

Reality TV to U.S. President: Donald Trump's Road to the White House

2016 Election
An Irish Wake for Democrats on Trump's Inauguration Weekend

An Irish Wake for Democrats on Inauguration Weekend

Elections
Women's Suffrage: Marching for Rights 100 Years Ago
Photo

Women's Suffrage: Marching 100 Years Ago

Photo
As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting
Gallery

As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting

Presidential Inauguration
Presidential Flashback: Scenes From Inaugurations Past
Gallery

Presidential Flashback: Scenes From Inaugurations Past

Presidential Inauguration

Politics

Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Fields Calls From Several Foreign Leaders, Including Putin and Merkel Trump Fields Calls From Several Foreign Leaders, Including Putin and Merkel Trump Fields Calls From Several Foreign Leaders, Including Putin and Merkel

Trump Fields Flurry of Phone Calls With Foreign Leaders

2016 Election
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images
Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director to Skip Awards Over Trump's Immigration Ban

Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony

U.S. news
'Trump Out, Refugees In': Ban Sparks Protests at Airports Across the Nation
Gallery

'Trump Out, Refugees In': See the Protests Across the U.S.

Photo
Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order

Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order

Politics News
Still Vacant Appointments Threaten Implementation of Trump Agenda

Still Vacant Appointments Threaten Trump's Agenda

White House
Protests Erupt at Airports Across the U.S.
Video

Protests Erupt at Airports Across the U.S.

U.S. news

U.S. News

Chicago Police Department Goes High-Tech to Fight Rise in Killings

Chicago Goes High-Tech to Deter Killings

U.S. news
Uber vs. Lyft: Rideshare Companies Dragged Into Immigration Debate

Uber, Lyft Embroiled in Trump Immigration Order Backlash

U.S. news
Delta Air Lines Grounds Domestic Fleet After 'Systems Outage'

Delta Grounds Domestic Fleet After 'Systems Outage'

U.S. news
Protests Erupt Nationwide for Second Day Over Trump's Travel Ban

Protests Erupt Again Nationwide Over Trump Travel Ban

U.S. news
Trump Defends His Immigration Ban Amid Uncertainty, Public Outcry

Trump Defends Immigration Ban Amid Uncertainty

U.S. news

World News

Fishermen Who Brave the Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving

Fishermen Who Brave Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving

Europe's Border Crisis
Britain Debates High Heels — Can Employers Require Them?

Bosses Forcing Women Into Heels Spark Revolt

World
North Korea's Masikryong Ski Resort Is Kept Open by Work Gangs

Kim Jong Un's Ski Resort for Elites Kept Open by Children in Work Gangs

North Korea
Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee
Video

Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee

World
China Population Crisis: New Two-Child Policy Fails To Yield Major Gains

China Has World's Largest Population, But Not Enough Babies

World
advertisement
advertisement

Get First Read Newsletter

 Privacy Policy

Follow @meetthepress

Get The Lid Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Follow Meet The Press

Meet The Press on Facebook
advertisement