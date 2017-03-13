Feedback
Trump Voters Have Most to Lose Under Republican Health Plan

 

Changes to the Affordable Care Act that shift from subsidies to tax credits could impact one group more than any other: Trump voters

Spencer Platt / Getty Images, file
First Read: Team Trump Makes Health Care Promises It Probably Can't Keep

ERIK S. LESSER / EPA
First Read's Morning Clips: Waiting for CBO

Trump Voters Would Be Hit Hardest By Health Care Replacement Plan

Trump Voters Hit Hardest by Health Care Plan

John Kasich Critiques GOP Health Care Plan Over Medicaid Cuts

Kasich Critiques GOP Health Care Plan Over Medicaid Cuts

Meet The Press 03-12-17

HHS Sec. Tom Price: 'Nobody Will Be Worse Off Financially' Under GOP Health Plan

'Nobody Will Be Worse Off' Under GOP Health Plan: HHS' Price

Matt Rivera / NBC News / Matt Rivera / NBC News
How Africa Elected Its First Female President

Al Drago / Redux Pictures
Five New Power Centers: A Guide to the Fractured Democrats

Elections
'Pragmatic Populist' Runs Against Trump in Key 2017 Race

Elections
DNC Race: Tom Perez Becomes DNC Chair in Close Election Victory

Elections
DNC Race: Jaime Harrison Drops Out, Endorses Tom Perez for Chair

Politics News
DNC Race: How the Democratic Party Picks Its New Leader

Elections

Politics

Erik S. Lesser / Pool via Getty Images
Has Trump Followed Through on Promise to Donate Salary?

Donald Trump
Tom Williams / AP
Rep. Steve King Defends 'Somebody Else's Babies' Remarks

Politics News
Trump Expected To Host Chinese President At Mar-a-Lago

White House
Kellyanne Conway Seems to Evade Wiretapping Questions

Donald Trump
Federal Election Commission May Face First Oversight Hearing In Years

U.S. news
Team Trump Makes Health Care Promises It Probably Can't Keep

U.S. News

Nor'easter Could Dump More Than a Foot of Snow, Disrupt Travel

Weather
Northeast Braces for Potentially Historic March Blizzard

Weather
Kellyanne Conway Seems to Evade Wiretapping Questions

Donald Trump
Federal Election Commission May Face First Oversight Hearing In Years

U.S. news
Obama Books to Be Published Worldwide, From Ireland to India

U.S. news

World News

'Carlos the Jackal' Goes on Trial Over 1974 Paris Grenade Attack

World
Syria Children Killed, Forced to Fight In Record Numbers: UNICEF

World
Indio Solari Concert in Argentina Ends With 2 Killed in Stampede

World
'ISIS Cut My Hand Off': Why One Boy Fled Mosul

ISIS UnCovered
Japan to Send Largest Warship to South China Sea: Reuters Sources

World
