Please select another video.
Trump Voters Have Most to Lose Under Republican Health Plan
Changes to the Affordable Care Act that shift from subsidies to tax credits could impact one group more than any other: Trump voters
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
MTP Daily
If it’s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, it’s MTP Daily.
Play All
ComPRESSed
The best moments from Meet the Press in under two minutes. We call it Compressed.
Play All
FULL INTERVIEWS
Watch the full Meet the Press interviews.
Play All
DATA DOWNLOAD
Meet the Press’ deep dive into the numbers and statistics that can drive political and social campaigns and conversations.
Play All
MTP Originals
Meet the Press isn’t just on Sundays. We’ve got video insights and analysis all week long.
Play All
Meet The Candidates
Catch up on all of the Meet the Press interviews with the 2016 presidential candidates.
Play All