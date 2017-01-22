Feedback
Two Days in Washington: From Trump's Inauguration to Worldwide Rallies

 

Political divisions in the United States were on full display over the weekend, beginning with Donald Trump's inauguration but countered by rallies across the country.

Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images
Six Reasons Why Today Isn't a Typical Inauguration

First Read's Morning Clips: Familiar Ritual, Unfamiliar Leader

Trump's Cabinet, By the Numbers

First Read's Morning Clips: Perdue is Trump's Ag Pick

Why Trump Probably Wishes Hillary Clinton Was Still Around

Alex Setiz-Wald
Elections
Library of Congress via AP
Women's Suffrage: Marching for Rights 100 Years Ago
As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting
Presidential Inauguration
Presidential Flashback: Scenes From Inaugurations Past
Presidential Inauguration
American Bromance: Obama and Biden Through the Years
President Obama: The Legacy
Democratic Leadership Race Expands with Two Unlikely New Candidates

Elections

Politics

Carlos Barria / Reuters
White House
Olivier Douliery / POOL / EPA
Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

U.S. news
Donald Trump Will Not Release Tax Returns, White House Adviser Says

Politics News
Chuck Schumer: Democrats 'Possibly' Can Derail Trump's Nominees

Congress
Elections
'Saturday Night Live' Says Goodbye to Obama By Singing 'To Sir, With Love'

TV

U.S. News

Aerial Views Show Massive Crowds at Women's Rallies
U.S. news
Severe Storms Batter Georgia Leaving 12 Dead, 23 Injured: Emergency Officials

BREAKING
Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

U.S. news
Mars Investigating Skittles Said to Be Intended for Cattle

U.S. news
Peace, Positivity as Massive Women's March Makes Voices Heard in D.C.

U.S. news

World News

British Tanks Roll on Channel Tunnel Test Run Amid Trump, Russia Fears

World
Women's Marches Held Around the World in Solidarity With D.C. Demonstration

Presidential Inauguration
Italy Hotel Avalanche: Rescue Teams Hold Out Hope For More Survivors

World
Thousands Evacuated as Fire Breaks Out at Japanese Plant
World
Anger in Russia as Bill Aims to Decriminalize Some Domestic Violence

World
