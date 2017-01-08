Play Facebook

Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Sunday said the U.S. hasn't done enough to help veterans deal with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental issues, following an airport shooting in which the attacker was a veteran that may have suffered from the illness.

"No — we keep learning more about how to deal with this kind of illness, we're gonna learn more and we have to do more absolutely," he said when asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday morning.

Carter said PTSD — "the so-called invisible wounds of war — are something we do take seriously and we have to take seriously."

But following Friday's shooting — in which former soldier Esteban Santiago opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport, killing five and wounding six people — the issue of veterans' mental health and medical care has again drawn national attention.

Santiago served in the National Guard, and federal law enforcement officials told NBC News that he was undergoing treatment for mental health problems, complaining that he was hearing voices.