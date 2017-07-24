Feedback

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly

Watch Full Episodes

A Sober Approach: Can Modern Medicine Help Alcoholics Recover?

 

Millions of Americans struggle with alcohol abuse every year, but less than 10 percent who need it get treatment. NBC News’ Craig Melvin explores the treatment landscape and meets doctors trying a radical approach to treat a health crisis that is the third leading cause of death in the U.S.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

About Megyn Kelly

Image: Calen Firedancing

Anchor, 'Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly' on NBC News

Megyn Kelly is one of America’s most prominent news anchors, known for her ability to focus on breaking stories, as well as in-depth investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and human interest pieces. Kelly uses her skills as a former litigator to press for real answers to the questions most on viewers’ minds.

advertisement

Latest stories

NBC
Against All Odds: Ballerina Michaela DePrince's Remarkable Journey Against All Odds: Ballerina Michaela DePrince's Remarkable Journey Against All Odds: Ballerina Michaela DePrince's Remarkable Journey Against All Odds: Ballerina Michaela DePrince's Remarkable Journey

Against All Odds: Ballerina Michaela DePrince's Remarkable Journey

Megyn Kelly
Roberto Machado Noa / LightRocket via Getty Images
Children Sedated for Dental Procedures Comes Under New Scrutiny

Sedating Kids for Dental Procedures Under Scrutiny

TODAY.com
Ask your kids at home: Who is the smart one in this story?

Ask Your Kids At Home: Who is the Smart One in This Story?

Megyn Kelly
Death Race: Florida First Responders Rush From One Overdose to the Next

Death Race: Florida's First Responders Rush From One Overdose to the Next

Megyn Kelly
Florida's Billion-Dollar Drug Treatment Industry Is Plagued by Overdoses, Fraud

The Rehab Capital of America Is Plagued by Overdoses, Fraud

NBC INVESTIGATION
How to Find a Good Drug Treatment Program and Avoid the Bad Ones

What to Look For in Drug Treatment Programs

Megyn Kelly