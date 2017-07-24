Please select another video.
A Sober Approach: Can Modern Medicine Help Alcoholics Recover?
Millions of Americans struggle with alcohol abuse every year, but less than 10 percent who need it get treatment. NBC News’ Craig Melvin explores the treatment landscape and meets doctors trying a radical approach to treat a health crisis that is the third leading cause of death in the U.S.
